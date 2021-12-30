All this is something that is increasing through the constant updates that developers release for their projects. These refer to sections both functional and of interface or program security. In this way, in addition to navigating through an application with a pleasant appearance, we have all the necessary functions and we are also sufficiently protected.

Of course, there are always users who want to go one step further in this regard, and that is precisely where the popular extensions or add-ons come into play. These are software elements that we additionally install in the program to increase its functionality in some way. What’s more, some of these features that third-party extensions present to us, over time are natively integrated into the browser itself. This is precisely the case that we are going to talk about next with a utility that has gained integers over time in Mozilla’s Firefox.

It is evident that one of the most striking sections of the web pages that we visit is everything related to your visual aspect. Here elements such as the different levels of color and shades used come into play. Because of this both end users and developers and designers may at times need capture a certain color code.