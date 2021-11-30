Largely thanks to the applications and platforms that we can use at the moment, more and more users are opting to enter the software development sector. Next, we are going to help you in case you want to focus on the Frontend programming.
And the first thing that we must take into consideration in this regard is that we can focus on a multitude of sectors focused on development. One of them is the aforementioned Frontend, for which it is necessary to have a series of previous knowledge, as we will see. To give us an idea, Frontend programming focuses on the part of the development that the user accesses directly, what appears on the screen.
In short, we could say that this type of software development focuses on the elements with which the user can interact. Everything that you have in sight and affects in one way or another both at a functional and interface level, is part of the work of Frontend programmers. Due to all the aforementioned, it goes without saying that for this type of work a series of specific knowledge related to programming is needed.
Precisely all of this is what we want to talk about next, that is, what a priori we need to make a good Frontend programmer. Of course, we must bear in mind that this is growth that is being achieved little by little and over time. Something key in all this is the experience that we accumulate as we enter this world of software development.
Knowledge required for Frontend development
At first, four of the basic elements related to this sector that are considered fundamental are languages CSS, HTML, HTTP and JavaScript. These are the development environments that should lay the foundation for our growth in this regard. Once we have acquired the necessary knowledge in these Development EnvironmentsWe should also learn about the version control system known as GIT.
It must be taken into account that many of the developments that we are going to carry out in this case are focused on the online sector. It is precisely for all this that we should also have certain knowledge related to the development control. In other words, we should still delve into the interesting world of DevTools. In turn and in order to control more all the components of our project, we must pay attention to the BuildTools.
In the same way, we must bear in mind that the development can span multiple environments and usage modes. This means that the more platforms we know and have prior knowledge, the more types of use we can cover, therefore, in addition to the basic elements mentioned, there are other development environments that will also be very helpful. Among these we can highlight CORS, Package manager and CSS Framework.
All this together will allow us achieve a series of career goals in the future as we increase our knowledge in these environments. Despite all this, we cannot forget personal growth and training in this type of work is essential to continue moving forward.