And the first thing that we must take into consideration in this regard is that we can focus on a multitude of sectors focused on development. One of them is the aforementioned Frontend, for which it is necessary to have a series of previous knowledge, as we will see. To give us an idea, Frontend programming focuses on the part of the development that the user accesses directly, what appears on the screen.

In short, we could say that this type of software development focuses on the elements with which the user can interact. Everything that you have in sight and affects in one way or another both at a functional and interface level, is part of the work of Frontend programmers. Due to all the aforementioned, it goes without saying that for this type of work a series of specific knowledge related to programming is needed.

Precisely all of this is what we want to talk about next, that is, what a priori we need to make a good Frontend programmer. Of course, we must bear in mind that this is growth that is being achieved little by little and over time. Something key in all this is the experience that we accumulate as we enter this world of software development.