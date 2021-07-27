The new Mercedes EQS It has a very interesting feature: its rear wheels are directional. That is, the rear wheels, in addition to the front ones, can also turn so that the vehicle has greater maneuverability. It is one of several things that make this model unique and – without a doubt – the most advanced in the company.

The Mercedes S series is characterized by being of the highest luxury and being the spearhead of new technologies by the German giant. It is no coincidence that the EQS is the great introduction of a host of new technologies that they plan to include across the entire range of their electric cars over time.

Among them the OTA updates, that is, getting the Mercedes EQS to obtain software improvements through downloads via Wi-Fi or through the cellular network to update the vehicle, correct errors, improve functions and even activate new equipment. Well played it could become a new source of income for auto companies.

But where should we draw the line? At what point does a subscription model that could be beneficial to the customer, by giving it access to new functions, become an excuse to make recurring charges for something that was previously an extra payment or a standard equipment?

Do you want the maximum turning angle? That has a price of 500 euros per year

This is the question we ask ourselves after learning that the steering rear wheels of the Mercedes EQS have a steering angle of 4.5 degrees, but it is possible to reach 10 degrees. But if you want maximum maneuverability, you will need to pay a subscription of 489 euros per year. They also offer a payment of 1,169 euros for the three-year subscription. The information has been advanced by the German specialized media Auto Motor und Sport.

In addition, to have access to the 10 degrees of rotation on the rear wheels, it is mandatory to purchase the 360-degree camera, which has an extra value of 1,130 euros.

Mercedes will continue to offer the option of permanent purchase of the extra on the EQS, yes, but still the price is unknown. In other models, the price of the steering + camera is around the 3,200 euros, but it is probably a completely different value in the EQS. Especially since it is an electric version mounted on a totally different platform.

If the EQS manages to offer the extra for a similar price, the subscription payment for getting a greater angle of turn becomes meaningless. Considering the value of the car, whoever wants this type of equipment, usually pays for it at the factory.

This extra has a considerable practical improvement. After activating 10 degrees on the steer rear axle, the turning diameter of the Mercedes EQS is reduced from 11.9 to 10.9 meters. Quite a significant value considering that the vehicle is 5.21 meters long.

Mercedes EQS: spearhead in technology and performance

The Mercedes EQS It is the spearhead in terms of technology and performance of the new range of electric vehicles of the German giant. It has a dashboard with three fairly large OLED screens that occupy the entire front of the vehicle. The company calls it MBUX Hyperscreen. It works thanks to an 8-core CPU and 24 GB of RAM.

It will also offer an advanced autonomous driving system, automatic parking assistance, the doors can be opened and closed automatically, among many other functions. The range is up to 770 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle.