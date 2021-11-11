Do you have health insurance? Are you a freelancer and do not have a backup in case of an accident? Now in Mexico a new app or platform called zenda.la is launched, which will give you the best solution to have free (and paid) life insurance.

Zenda.la is a platform that will offer free insurance plans or “freemium” in Mexico, with which hundreds of people in the country will be able to insure and have support in the event of an accident.

“For us, it is important to ensure that people have insurance, which can help them to alleviate expenses in the event of an accident, that is why we have free plans and two more paid plans,” says Monica Head of Growth at zenda. the Mexico.

Zenda.la, life insurance for everyone

According to data from Zenda.la, in Mexico, around 12 million people are self-employed or freelancers, and on rare occasions, they do not have a backup in case of illness or accident.

According to the platform, these same people must provide their own medical insurance, as well as pay for all the treatments that are required, where a very low percentage have their own life insurance.

In this way, one of the main reasons why few people take out life insurance is because they are expensive, and probably not profitable in this sense, that is why this platform comes to help in this regard.

How to buy free life insurance with Zenda.la?

Zenda.la, is a platform that provides different plans in life insurance, so far, it has three available, the first being its free version, in a basic, essential and pro plan, the prices will depend on your age.

Basic plan

Its cost is free and is designed for people from 18 to 49 years old, which provides coverage in accidents and some serious illnesses, this life insurance from Zenda.la, has to be renewed every three months and is subject to available places , which may run out.

Essential plan

This has a cost of $ 139 pesos, it covers people between 18 and 59 years old, which will provide monetary help in the event of a claim, higher than the basic plan, according to the platform, zenda.la, it adds greater coverage, even with surgeries. or organic losses by accident.

Pro plan

Its monthly cost is $ 295 pesos, this life plan covers people of legal age and up to 59 years, in addition to being the most complete and recommended plan, in addition to giving a greater amount of money than the previous packages.

Zenda.la insurance also adds grade a and b surgeries, in addition to total and permanent disability due to accident, as well as serious illnesses, medications, consultations, etc.

Alliances for better coverage

And in order to provide the best support, in preventive medicine, as well as other situations, the platform has some alliances, which ensure better coverage of the life plan, and correct monitoring of it.

In order to provide support in preventive health, they made an alliance with Salud Digna, to be able to include laboratory studies at no additional cost in some plans.

Agreements were even made with Prevem Seguros, to have personalized insurance, with much more agile processes and superior online service.

If you want to know more about all the plans they offer, as well as the costs, payments, and the amount of cash for which you will be insured, we invite you to enter their web platform.