We are all aware of the potential of Manzana when developing mobile phones. The iPhone They are devices where quality is assured. Of course, the latter is paid and is that their prices They are usually very high, but sometimes it is worth making that outlay.
Luckily, we are on Black Friday, the best time of the year to get a new smartphone, since the number of offers that appear day after day on Amazon is quite extensive. Today it was his turn to receive a big discount at iPhone 12 Mini.
100 euros less
Under current circumstances this mobile would be close to 750 euros. However, with the discount of about 100 euros that you have received its price stays at 637 euros. A figure that a priori may seem somewhat high, but we must bear in mind that we are talking about one of the best manufacturers in the world.
On the other hand, it is not normal for your products to receive such notorious offers. In addition, you ensure a phone for many years, given that one of the features that the iPhone is characterized by is its durability and firmness over the years.
Performance and comfort
If there is something in which this iPhone 12 Mini stands out, it is its design, obviously. It’s a telephone very manageable due to its weight and dimensions. This favors a firm grip when holding the mobile. The fact of being compact it is very flattering in a stage where we are used to all terminals having a considerable size.
But best of all, despite its small volume, performance is not sacrificed absolutely. It is on par with the rest of the Apple family, mainly because it has the same processor as others, an Apple A14 Bionic.
While it is true that his camera it is not as effective as it happens in most of these mobiles. Even so, the results are still remarkableNot to mention that being smaller means better manageability when taking photos.
Although there is an aspect that does come out injured for this decrease in size: his battery. This is completely understandable, current phones have excellent autonomy since their bodies are larger. This is the only downside of the iPhone 12 Mini, which can not reach even 8 hours of long use. But, be careful, it is not a reason not to get it, since it enjoys spectacular specifications with reduced dimensions.