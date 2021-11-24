Luckily, we are on Black Friday, the best time of the year to get a new smartphone, since the number of offers that appear day after day on Amazon is quite extensive. Today it was his turn to receive a big discount at iPhone 12 Mini.

100 euros less

Under current circumstances this mobile would be close to 750 euros. However, with the discount of about 100 euros that you have received its price stays at 637 euros. A figure that a priori may seem somewhat high, but we must bear in mind that we are talking about one of the best manufacturers in the world.

On the other hand, it is not normal for your products to receive such notorious offers. In addition, you ensure a phone for many years, given that one of the features that the iPhone is characterized by is its durability and firmness over the years.