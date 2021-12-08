In turn, data brokers or data brokers sell the databases to other interested parties, including the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the United States Department of Defense. Typically because Life360 data is very accurate in tracking mobility trends.

Life360’s privacy policy indicates the possibility that user data ends up in the hands of third parties, but people do not always know. The only promise the company makes is that your information will be shared in “a way that does not reasonably directly identify you.”

Regarding the commercialization of data of minors, Life360 affirmed not to sell it for marketing or advertising purposes.

And he also argued that they do not provide data that allows knowing the identity of users, although the two employees consulted by The Markup indicated that the company “does not take the necessary precautions to ensure that location histories cannot be traced back to people.”

How does the Life360 app work?

Life360 works to share the location with a selected circle of users, usually family and friends, always by invitation. It is based on GPS technology, it also tracks and records driving habits and speeds and, according to its description on Google Play, allows users to: