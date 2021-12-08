There are many people who assure that a joint before sleeping it is the hand of a saint to fall surrendered into the arms of Morpheus. The truth is that, seen the balloon that generates those who consume, it would not be strange to think that marijuana be effective in reconciling the sleep. However, according to a study recently published in Regional Anesthesia & Pain Medicine by scientists from the University of Toronto, the consumption of this drug could generate rather the opposite effect.

They have reached this conclusion after analyzing data extracted from the United States National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), a cross-sectional survey designed by the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Specifically, they have focused on information from 21,729 adults, from which basic data were collected, such as their sex, age, educational level or average hours of work. But they were also surveyed on more specific information, regarding cannabis use and the duration and quality of their sleep. The results go against previous beliefs about marijuana and ease of sleeping. But what exactly do they say?

First step: classify your cannabis use and your quality of sleep

Regarding sleep, the participants in the survey were classified according to the duration and quality of it.

The duration was divided into three groups, according to whether they slept less than six hours, between six and nine, or more than nine. The ideal would be to be within the second group, because sleeping little is as bad as spending too many hours sleeping.

The participants were classified into three groups, according to whether they slept less than six hours, from six to nine or more than nine

Regarding quality, to evaluate it, they were asked if they had easy to fall asleep, if they had needed medical help to sleep or if they thought they had slept too much in the last two weeks.

It only remained to classify his marijuana use. In this case, it was first established who had used cannabis in the last 30 days. There were 3,132 people, which represents 14.5% of the participants. Then, of all of them it was established how regularly they consumed. If they had done it less than 20 times in the last month, they were cataloged with a moderate consumption. If they had consumed more, they would become intensive consumers of marijuana.

Marijuana to sleep better?

Once the previous classifications had been established, and also taking into account other basic data that could influence, we began to look for the relationships between the established groups.

Cannabis users were found to have 34% more more likely to sleep less than six hours than those who had not used marijuana in the past month. But not only that, also among drug users the probability of sleeping more than 9 hours was 56% higher.

Cannabis users have to sleep more or less hours than recommended

In other words, cannabis use hinders a balanced sleep, leading to more or fewer hours of adequate sleep. Furthermore, these people were found to be more likely to have Sleeping problems or staying asleep for an adequate amount of time.

Perhaps that possibility of sleeping more than the account is what has led mistakenly to think that marijuana can be a good sleeping pill. The problem is that it does not generate healthy sleep. At least not based on this study.

Rodnae (Pexels)

A wrong solution against insomnia

The authors of this study acknowledge that their conclusions are merely observationals and they cannot establish what the causes are.

However, they consider that they are important to stop assuming that marijuana is good for falling asleep. In fact, in statements collected by Science Alert, remember that, although traditionally it has been considered that cannabis could be useful for treat insomnia, other more recent works do not point in the same direction.

For example, a revision of the scientific literature carried out in 2020 concluded that, although some studies indicate that marijuana can help its users sleep, many of them contain limitations such as a lack of diagnostic clarity, poorly defined groups of participants, or an inadequate design of the procedures. Therefore, this review argued for the need for new, larger and better designed studies looking at the relationship between sleep and cannabis use. Now these scientists from the University of Toronto have posted one. And the conclusions are not what many consumers would like to believe. More research may still be needed, but at least we already know that it’s not so clear that the bedtime joint will improve your sleep. Above all, because sleeping more is not sleeping better. We should burn that to ourselves.