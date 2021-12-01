The Privacy it is a fundamental element in the highly digitized world in which we live. That is why no one wants to make a serious mistake that filter your data to a certain number of people.

As with any other software, Android Auto collect all kinds of information , including personal data. This is because when we use the system we connect our smartphone or that of another passenger in the car. This is the main reason you should have watch out if you sell your car, as it can generate various problems that are not related to its operation.

Google’s navigation software is no exception, because if you are not careful when selling your car you can publicize personal information such as: your name, address, location history, telephone number … Very sensitive data that no one should be aware of if you are not a trusted person.

In function of the Vehicle brand Information such as your contacts or calendar can also be revealed. The latter, if it is still synchronized with other devices, may contain the activities that you have indicated.

How can it be solved

When you sell any device you have to format it so that it does not contain personal files that the other person can access, a car It is not the case that breaks the rule. Therefore, this problem has several really simple solutions. A insurance expert has made public the steps you must follow to remove any information gap in your vehicle.

Delete all Bluetooth paired devices.

Sign out of all applications. Check beforehand that your data is not completed automatically when entering.

Delete contacts and call history.

Delete saved addresses.

Check your car’s manual for more information on your specific vehicle or to format the factory system.

A more direct option is to go to concessionaire where did you buy the car and ask them restore Android Auto to factory settings. This will avoid any problems or errors that you may have overlooked. With all this you should be able to sell your car without any consequences in the future.