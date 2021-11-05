Outgoing physicians are under enormous pressure in today’s healthcare environment as costs rise, reimbursements decline, and the COVID-19 crisis continues.

Outgoing doctor: If you plan to quit, follow these steps to avoid looking bad

In addition to the above, normal workplace stress is compounded by longer hours, less pay, and zero tolerance for error. Which can lead to fractured relationships between partners or doctors employed in a group practice.

At the same time, the outgoing physician is in high demand and has tremendous career opportunities. Which range from starting a new practice to joining an existing one.

All of this increases the likelihood that you or one of your colleagues will drop out of the current practice.

So, if you plan to make such a move, or ask one of your partners to leave, follow these steps to avoid looking bad.

Review all the documents you have signed

This will most likely include an employment contract. During your review, pay particular attention to information on advance notice provisions, retirement plan details, and non-competitive agreements, to name a few key elements.

Reviews established practice policies

In addition to reviewing any documents you have signed, you should review any of the practice policies applicable to employment and exits. Some employment agreements state that general practice policies and procedures may apply even if they are contrary to the physician’s employment agreement.

Develop a plan to notify patients

Many states require that patients be notified when a doctor leaves the office. Some states even require or suggest 30-day written notice prior to departure so patients have enough time to transfer their records if they want to change doctors. If you are unfamiliar with the requirements in your state, contact a health care attorney in your area for advice.

Review Advance Notice Provisions

Your contract may require you to give the office written notice of your departure in advance. If you do not give notice, the practice could claim breach of contract, with damages equal to the cost of hiring a locum tenens doctor to fulfill the remainder of his mandate. Also, many deferred compensation arrangements are tied to the amount of notice given.

Understand who owns the chart

Please note that patient lists, patient records, and other patient demographic information are the property of the practice, not the leaving physician. Employment contracts often reinforce this notion. Practices rarely agree that patient records are the property of the employed physician. These assets belong to the practice and cannot be taken by the physician without the consent of the practice

Consider the needs of the patient

When scheduling your exit from practice, take reasonable steps to ensure that you don’t leave any patient in a bind.

Review the non-compete agreements

A non-compete agreement may prohibit you from practicing within a certain geographic radius of your current practice for a designated period of time, often two years. The radius is generally determined by the location of the practice and could range from five miles in a suburban area to 50 miles or more in a rural area.

Making your move

REMEMBER:

Leaving a consultation can be a stressful time in any doctor’s career. A clean exit will save you headaches and possibly money for the immediate and long-term future. Plus, your careful attention to these details will ensure a smooth transition to a new practice.

