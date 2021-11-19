A good hand mixer is one of the essential kitchen appliances. It is true that a good one can last for years, but if the one you have is in the last days this Black Friday there are an unbeatable offer to get one of the best on the market.

The Braun Multiquick 7 is a top-of-the-range hand blender, with 1000 W of power, which comes with a whole set of interesting accessories: 350ml minicarer, food processor, rods, food processor with 3 functions (cuts, slices and kneads) and a measuring cup of 600ml.

Normally it costs around 150 euros, but on the occasion of Black Friday it is in several stores for only € 99.90, the lowest price that we have seen for this particular model.





Braun MultiQuick 7 MQ7087X – 1000W Hand Blender, 350ml Mini Chopper, Picker, Sticks, Food Processor with 3 Functions, 600ml Cup, Automatic Speed, ActiveBlade Technology

More offers

If you join Amazon Prime, you have 30 day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial.

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Xataka Selección in our Telegram channel or in our profiles Twitter, Facebook and Flipboard magazine. You can also take a look at those hunting bargains from Vitónica, Directo al Paladar and Jared as well as with our colleagues from Compradicción. You can see all the bargains they publish on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram.

You can also find the best Black Friday 2021 deals here.

Some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Directly to the Palate | Hand mixers: which one is better to buy? Tips and Recommendations

Directly to the Palate | Glass blenders: which one is better to buy? Tips and Recommendations