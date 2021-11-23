Do you need a firewall with 10G ports? Check these out with OPNsense

This model is oriented to place it on a table, its size is really small and it measures only 28mm x 190mm x 160mm and has a weight of 842gr, in addition, the electrical consumption is really low, it only consumes 15W. The price of this firewall is € 699, but we must bear in mind that it is a high-mid-range firewall with 10G ports, this rises a lot in price compared to other similar models without this functionality. Finally, this firewall is completely silent as it is fanless, it does not have fans for cooling.

This firewall is capable of providing a speed of up to 10Gbps and reaches up to 830Kpps in the firewall, it is also capable of providing a port-to-port bandwidth of up to 8.5Gbps and 719Kpps. This model allows up to 3 million concurrent connections, we have a latency of 150us, up to 10,000 rules in the firewall at most and it also supports HA (high availability). Other characteristics related to VPNs are that we can transfer at a speed of up to 1.2Gbps with IPsec and AES-256-GCM, in addition, we also have up to 178Kpps in this VPN tunnel.

This new firewall has a powerful processor AMD Ryzen Embedded V1500B , it’s a Quad-Core with 8 threads of processing and a speed of up to 2.2GHz, this model has a 4GB DDR3 RAM and a 128GB internal storage on an SSD integrated. This firewall has a total of 3 Gigabit Ethernet ports for LAN or WAN with RJ-45 1000BASE-T connector, we also have a total of 2 10G ports with SFP + making it ideal for connecting a DAC or fiber optic cable to provide the highest possible speed. Other hardware characteristics of this model is that it has a USB port for logging, and a console port for local maintenance tasks.

DEC750 Features

This firewall model is exactly the same as the previous one, but it has a total of 8GB of DDR3 RAM instead of the 4GB of the previous model. It also has a total of 256GB of internal storage instead of the 128GB of the previous model. The rest of the characteristics are exactly the same, the only thing that is capable of managing up to 7 million concurrent connections instead of the 3 million concurrent connections of the previous model.

This firewall, which also incorporates the OPNsense operating system with all its functionalities, is priced at € 799, € 100 more than the previous model. Is it worth spending $ 100 more for double the RAM and storage? Depending on the use, it will be worth it, such as the use of an IDS / IPS such as Snort or Suricata that consumes a lot of RAM. In our opinion, we believe that it is worth going to buy the most expensive model.

DEC2750 Firewall Features

If you need to have a rackable firewall and with the same characteristics as the DEC750 model, this DEC2750 model is the same firewall but in a rackable format, ideal for small and medium-sized companies that have a rack for all network equipment such as the router, firewall, manageable switches etc.

This model has the same characteristics as the DEC750, it has the processor AMD Ryzen Embedded V1500B Quad-Core with 8 threads of processing and a speed of up to 2.2GHz, a 8GB DDR3 RAM and a 256GB SSD internal storage. This firewall has 3 Gigabit Ethernet ports for LAN or WAN, 2 10G ports with SFP +, a USB port, and a console port.

As for the technical specifications of the performance that it is capable of achieving, they are the same as in the previous models, but in this team we will have up to 7 million concurrent connections, as with the DEC750. This model has the usual dimensions of a 19 ”rack, occupying 1U of the rack, so its dimensions are 44.5mm high, 482.6mm wide and 280mm deep. In this case, the equipment weighs a total of 3.2Kg. Regarding electricity consumption, it is the same, the 15W of the other models. Finally, the price of this model is € 929, a high price but we must bear in mind that it is rackable and with 10G ports.

As you have seen, these new models of OPNsense firewall They will provide us with great performance and low electricity consumption.