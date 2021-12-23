This game, developed by Tomorrow Corporation (World of Goo, Human Resource Machine) puts us in the shoes of a corporation whose job it is to automate, literally, all the work in the world. But there are always open positions for the friendly office workers to solve a multitude of puzzles using commands and programming instructions. While the previous title of this company (Human Resource Machine) used a language based on Assembly, the language of 7 Billion Humans it is brand new. Can you handle it?

Games have long been much more than shooting or jumping. Today we can find a large number of types of games, from playful to educational. Taking advantage of the fact that programming generates greater interest among users, and that the winter sales of digital stores have already started, we are going to see some of the most interesting programming games that we can buy for very little money.

Developer: Tomorrow Corporation

TIS-100

Does the previous title seem too easy? Then try your luck with TIS-100. This title simulates a computer from the 70s in which we are going to have to program, literally, as was done in the 70s. We will have to see why this computer is malfunctioning and repair it, starting by printing the manual for this machine and use your own assembly language to solve this puzzle. Not suitable for the weak.

Hacker

Can you imagine becoming one of the most feared cybercriminals in the world, but without the risk of going to jail? This is what Hacker games offer us. These simulation titles put us in the shoes of a computer hacker, who must solve a series of complex puzzles to be able to bypass the firewall, steal all kinds of information and prevent the authorities from finding him. The edition Hacker Evolution – 2019 HD Remaster we can get it for a few cents. Although it is true that, despite being remastered, the years weigh on this game.

If we are looking for something more realistic, and modern, then we must also give a chance to Hacker simulator. This title offers a very realistic hacking environment and allows us to use real hacking methods from to connect to a foreign Wi-Fi network to to evade the authorities and avoid ending up behind bars. Of course, this game, being newer, is a little more expensive than the previous ones. If you get hold of him, don’t try to run his simulations at home.