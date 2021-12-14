Since the appearance of the Covid-19 pandemic, time seems to move faster. Now we are about to conclude 2021 and with the appropriate hygiene measures there are millions of people who plan to celebrate these dates. But even if the main objective is to be with the family and forget about external problems, there is a problem that can occur in any space. It is about the Christmas Tree Syndrome and then we are going to explain what it consists of.

What are their characteristics?

As tradition dictates, a natural pine adorned with spheres and lights is usually placed inside each home or office. It seems very simple but you need to be very careful. The main reason is because people are exposed to the residues of the fertilizers with which these types of trees are sprayed during their growth.

In turn, the small microorganisms that live in the pines begin to float inside the house and can trigger allergies. All of this leads to what is simply known as Christmas Tree Syndrome.

The people most affected

Everyone is exposed, but those at greatest risk are those with asthma or various types of allergies People with these characteristics should be extra careful because being near a Christmas tree can cause problems such as constant sneezing, a stuffy nose and respiratory diseases.

Furthermore, it is not an exclusive situation for households. Trees and decorations are commonly placed within workplaces to foster relationships. Although it is positive because it helps to improve the internal environment, it is also necessary to take precautions.

Especially in these times this type of symptoms can be confused with mild pictures of Covid-19.

Although there is nothing wrong with celebrating Christmas and it is a pretext to rest and be with the family, it is necessary to be careful in the small details to avoid ruining the festivities. In this way, be sure to talk to your patients and pass the information on to them so that their parties are not fogged up.