Let me tell you about a very interesting infographic from the Condusef (National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services) with information from the PROFECO (Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office). It is about the “dark patterns” or “dark patterns” that you need to identify in order not to make purchases of things that you don’t really want or need. “Dark patterns” refer to tricks that shopping websites and apps use to try to influence people’s behavior to make them buy more. Let’s know the tactics:

Stealth actions: these try to deceive the buyer or delay key information to define the purchase of a product. The Condusef gives as an example adding additional products without the consent of the customer to the shopping cart or charging hidden subscriptions.

Social tests: these try to influence consumer behavior by describing experiences to validate the goodness of a product or service or to exert purchase pressure by reporting, for example, on the number of people who have seen the product that interests you or placing testimonials that may not be real.

Urgency: the merchant or seller imposes a deadline for an offer to speed up decision-making. These are generally followed by countdowns or other notices that indicate you might miss out on your purchase.

Shortage: With this technique, a merchant or seller can indicate to the consumer that there is a probability that a product is available or that there are limited quantities, thus increasing its attractiveness. These messages are supported with screens that show how inventory is low and the consumer can feel pressure again.

Diverting attention or disorienting the consumer: These are messages or images to dissuade or guide a particular decision so that the interested party can choose more expensive product options. For example, a comparison chart is placed that shows how there are better or more complete articles but for a higher price. The consumer may feel that their original purchase decision was not correct and be convinced by another item.

Obstruction: The website makes it easy to get in but makes it difficult to get out. For example, canceling a purchase or subscription.

Confirmshaming: it is the use of language that seeks to blame or shame a consumer for rejecting an offer, for example, saying when wanting to withdraw that “No thanks. I don’t want a discount and free products ”.

Forced actions: these force the consumer to do something to complete their purchase such as registering an account or subscribing to a newsletter.

So friends, it does not matter when and where you go shopping, always carry a list of what you need to buy and the budget you have available to not make purchases outside your economic possibilities.

Compare products and prices, and choose to pay with a credit card to enjoy the possibility of paying in months without interest and earn points or miles, among other things.

Wolfgang Erhardt is a national spokesperson for Buró de Crédito, spokesperson for the Latin American and Caribbean Association of Credit Bureaus, and author of the book "I want a credit! How to get it and keep it ".

