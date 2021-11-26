Nov 26, 2021 at 12:08 pm CET

Editorial Faro de Vigo

The specialists affirm that since the planet arose about 500 million different species they have populated it and that since then all except 1% ​​have become extinct.

Thus, it is currently estimated that there are about 5 million species. The vast majority, however, remain unknown to humans. In fact for now we only have a little less than 1.5 million species cataloged, mainly insects, microorganisms and marine animals. Scientists believe that even though we already know two-thirds of land creatures, 99% of the animals that inhabit the seabed remain a mystery to discover.

This enormous diversity explains why we can find animals of all kinds on Earth. Only a few are known to ordinary mortals, while the vast majority are absolutely unknown to us despite being cataloged. Despite the fact that all of them are unique and are part of a natural wealth worthy of being preserved, some of these animals cause us more strangeness than others. In these lines we have gathered those who may be The 10 rarest animals in the world:

PACU FISH

Originally from Amazon, Adult specimens can reach 90cm and weigh about 25 kilos. It is a fish highly appreciated for its sabor, which is why it has been introduced in other parts of the world. In addition to its gastronomic qualities, however, this species has become famous for its incredible frontal resemblance of their teeth with those of humans. Even more surprising, however, is his fondness for biting the testicles of bathers and even in Papua New Guinea it is known as ‘the ball cutter’ for his ability to castrate the unwary who cross his path.

BAT YODA

It is a endemic species of Papua New Guinea It measures about 40 cm, although when opening its wings it can reach a wingspan of up to 1.5 meters. Although its scientific name is Nyctimene papuanus, it is known as the yoda bat because of its resemblance to Yoda’s character from the Star Wars. It was not discovered until 2009 thanks to an expedition of North American scientists.

STARRY NOSE TOPO

Scientifically known as Condylura cristata, it is a species of soricomorphic mammal that can be found in the North American continent, especially on the northeast coast of the United States. Adults are 15-20 cm long, weigh 56 g, and have 44 teeth. The distinctive character of this species is the presence of 22 pink, mobile and flexible tentacles at the end of the snout. These extensions have great tactile sensitivity; both in the dark and outside they are essential in catching worms, insects and crustaceans.

DEVIL FISH

Its scientific name is Hydrolycus scomberoides, although it is actually better known as the devil fish. There are no shortage of reasons for bearing this name, as can be seen in the powerful set of teeth and huge, sharp teeth. It is a fish that lives in fresh waters and inhabits tropical climates. He can be found in the amazon basin and it can measure up to 117 cm, weighing slightly less than 20 kilos.

SPHINX CAT

Also known as Sphynx, it is a breed of cat whose most striking characteristic is the apparent absence of fur. It is, however, somewhat uncertain, since they actually present the skin covered with a layer of very fine hair, short and almost imperceptible to the eye and to the touch. The cats of this breed, not very common, are sweet temperament, peaceful, friendly, curious and intelligent, they usually prefer calm and tranquility. They are sociable and affectionate and are characterized by being very dependent on their owners.

SPOTFISH

With the scientific name of Psychrolutes micropores this is one of the rarest and most unknown species discovered. Live in very deep waters, so its location is extremely difficult. Its habitat is the New Zealand and eastern Australian waters. Their meat is fundamentally a gelatinous mass with a density a little lower than that of water, which allows them to float above the seabed without practically expending energy.

AXOLOTL

It is an amphibian native of Mexico and whose natural habitat is limited exclusively to the lakes near Mexico City. The introduction of non-native species and especially their excessive exploitation has caused it to be found in Danger of extinction. Its intensive capture has been caused by the belief that it has properties to treat respiratory diseases, which has led to the production of syrups from axolotl in traditional Mexican medicine.

COCONUT CRAB

Despite its appearance, the so-called Birgus latro is a absolutely harmless animal species. It is a kind of hermit crab whose main ability is to open coconuts, thanks to its powerful claws, to feed on their content. Another of his curious hobbies is steal shiny items, something that the inhabitants of the areas where it lives, in the Indian Ocean and the western Pacific know well. It can measure up to half a meter and weigh more than 4 kilos.

EEL SHARK

Also known as the gorgera or chlamid shark, the Chlamydoselachus anguineus inhabits the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, usually in deep marine areas. In danger of extinction due to its low reproduction rateIt has prehistoric characteristics that have led some to consider it a ‘living fossil’. It can reach up to 4 meters in length and is characterized by capturing its prey by bending its body and throwing itself forward like a snake.

AYE AYE

Although by its appearance it may be mistaken for some kind of gremlin, the truth is that this species, scientifically known as Daubentonia madagascarensis, has nothing of the evil nature of mythological characters. Despite this, in the popular culture of Madagascar, where it lives, It is said that if the aye-aye points at a person with his middle finger – longer and thinner than the rest – he will die suddenly. This strepsirrhine primate, related to lemurs, is a threatened species of which only about 2,500 individuals remain.