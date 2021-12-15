Depending on the type of USB port there can be a lot of difference in terms of performance.

The USB ports are input and output connections to our laptop or desktop PC that allow us to perform an infinite number of actions, from accessing the content of our pendrive, connecting a printer and even charging the battery of our smartphone, but in reality not all USB ports are the same and we must differentiate them.

Differences between USB ports

Let’s see some of the most common and that will undoubtedly help us understand the function of each one of them.

Classic black USB port : If what we have is a port of this type, the usual black USB, this is a USB 2.0 device, the most common and common of all and that we will find on any computer.

: If what we have is a port of this type, the usual black USB, this is a USB 2.0 device, the most common and common of all and that we will find on any computer. Classic black USB port, but with a lightning bolt sign : If we are looking at this brand, the lightning brand, it means that that specific port is prepared to provide higher quality electrical current and voltage to our devices, so if for example we want to charge our smartphone, we must do it there.

: If we are looking at this brand, the lightning brand, it means that that specific port is prepared to provide higher quality electrical current and voltage to our devices, so if for example we want to charge our smartphone, we must do it there. Classic blue USB port : If your computer is not too old, you may also have a connection in blue, this refers to USB 3.0, which is faster and offers better results, so we can use this port as usual, since If we connect a USB 3.0 pendrive that is also blue to it, we will obtain better results, while if we connect a USB 2.0 pendrive, nothing will happen and we will continue working normally.

: If your computer is not too old, you may also have a connection in blue, this refers to USB 3.0, which is faster and offers better results, so we can use this port as usual, since If we connect a USB 3.0 pendrive that is also blue to it, we will obtain better results, while if we connect a USB 2.0 pendrive, nothing will happen and we will continue working normally. Smaller and more circular USB port: We will only see this type of connection in last generation equipment, since it refers to USB Type C, a type of connection that we see in last generation smartphones, which is reversible and which is ultimately the future of this technology, Therefore, if our smartphone has this type of connection, we must take advantage of this port for it.

In this picture we can perfectly see the difference between a USB Type C, on the left, and a classic USB 3.0, which is blue. Whenever we can, we should choose to make use of one of these two inputs, as they will offer the best results.

Therefore, do not hesitate to check the ports of entry to your equipment, see with which accounts and understand a little more the function of each of them.

