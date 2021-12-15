It is worth clarifying that there are workers who are exempt from paying this tax. Here we explain everything about it.

Who does not pay taxes for the Christmas bonus?

The bonus is exempt from ISR if it does not exceed an amount equivalent to 30 days of the Unit of Measurement and Update (UMA), which has a value of 89.62 pesos per day. In other words, those who receive a sum of less than 2,724.45 pesos of Christmas bonus, should not pay taxes for the provision of the Law.

How much do they take from taxes on the Christmas bonus?

According to BBVA, the ISR payment is made on the total received that day. For example:

Monthly salary: 10,000 (30 days of salary).

Christmas bonus: 5,000 (15 days as required by law).

The UMA is subtracted: 2,724.45 pesos is the exempt part of the bonus that will not pay taxes.

In this case, the amount of the bonus that ISR would pay is 2,275.55 pesos. This amount undergoes a series of calculations together with the salary for that month that will determine the amount of ISR to be paid.

Various formulas can be applied to the amount for which you would pay taxes to calculate the ISR payment for salary and bonus, and generally the employer chooses the one that is best for the worker.

The bonus is a right of the workers established in the Federal Labor Law in its Article 87. All workers will have the right to receive, each year.