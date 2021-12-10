Although there are free alternatives to Office, it may be one of the most pirated software today, besides Windows, of course. If you have a pirated version of Office, Microsoft is now making special offers for all users who do not have a legal license.
Up to 50% off for a limited time
Microsoft offers users with a pirated version of Office a discount for a Microsoft 365 subscription via this page in which we can see that we can get up to a 50% discount during the first year of annual subscription.
The landing page of this special offer informs us about the risks we can take by having a pirated software. Among them are the loss of data causing damage to personal files, virus and malware attacks and even our identity can be compromised and used by hackers for the sole purpose of obtaining financial gain or carrying out other types of activities under our name.
We found two possibilities: a license Microsoft 365 Family (recommended for 2 – 6 people) per $ 99.99 per year or Microsoft 365 for personal use for $ 69.99 per year. The Family option has 6 TB of cloud storage, that is, 1 TB per person and premium security features in the mobile application, in addition to allowing us to pay for it monthly for $ 9.99 per month. On the other hand, the personal license has 1 TB of storage in the cloud and the option to pay $ 6.99 per month.
How to access the discount
In order to access this discount, it is necessary to log in with your Microsoft account to see if we have the possibility of accessing this offer. Once the price difference is verified, you can proceed to payment and complete the purchase. It is surprising that the discount is for him cloud-based service. Although using the programs offline is a great advantage, the desktop suite is the one that the vast majority of users hack into.
Even so, Microsoft’s initiative to try to convert all users who pirate their products into potential customers is good. The most normal thing is that users pirate the programs because they do not want to pay for them, so we do not have them all with us that this initiative is going to bear fruit.
It should be noted that there are also alternatives to avoid having to hack Office. We can find practically the same functions for free through Office Online, directly from the browser. Or as we mentioned at the beginning of the news, there are also free alternatives to Office that can be a good option if you do not want to pay the price of the license.