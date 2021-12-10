Up to 50% off for a limited time

Microsoft offers users with a pirated version of Office a discount for a Microsoft 365 subscription via this page in which we can see that we can get up to a 50% discount during the first year of annual subscription.

The landing page of this special offer informs us about the risks we can take by having a pirated software. Among them are the loss of data causing damage to personal files, virus and malware attacks and even our identity can be compromised and used by hackers for the sole purpose of obtaining financial gain or carrying out other types of activities under our name.

We found two possibilities: a license Microsoft 365 Family (recommended for 2 – 6 people) per $ 99.99 per year or Microsoft 365 for personal use for $ 69.99 per year. The Family option has 6 TB of cloud storage, that is, 1 TB per person and premium security features in the mobile application, in addition to allowing us to pay for it monthly for $ 9.99 per month. On the other hand, the personal license has 1 TB of storage in the cloud and the option to pay $ 6.99 per month.