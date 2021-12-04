Almost every segment of the cryptocurrency sector experienced explosive growth in 2021. The constant inflow of institutional funds could be interpreted as a sign that the best is yet to come.

For new users, figuring out how to obtain cryptocurrencies can be a tedious task, and the challenge of securing assets off-exchanges is another hurdle that some investors find difficult to overcome.

Below is an overview of some of the most widely used cryptocurrency soft wallets that support a wide swath of tokens and offer users access to decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFT), betting opportunities, and airdrops.

MetaMask

MetaMask was originally released to support the Ethereum blockchain and the decentralized applications (DApps) that run on it. It is now available as a browser extension and a smartphone app.

The company launched in 2016 and has greatly benefited from a first-move advantage to become one of the most popular and widely-integrated wallets, and is one of the few that supports almost all blockchain networks.

A quick tour of supported networks on Chainlist, a platform that provides a list of networks supported by the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and instructions on how to add any network from the list to your MetaMask wallet, shows hundreds of blockchain networks supported by MetaMask, including many of the top smart contract competitors.

Currently, MetaMask supports Avalanche, Fantom, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, HECO Mainnet, Optimism, and Arbitrum, and it is easy for users to use various bridges to transfer tokens between supported networks.

MetaMask has also integrated a swap feature directly into the wallet to give users access to an aggregated list of decentralized exchanges (DEX). According to data from Dune Analytics, the daily exchange volume in MetaMask swap has been increasing steadily throughout 2021.

MetaMask daily swap volume. Source: Dune Analytics

The increase in exchange volume has also come along with rumors that MetaMask will finally launch its own token and many users are anticipating an airdrop.

Phantom

Phantom is a popular software wallet and browser extension available to users on the Solana network.

Like MetaMask, Phantom has a built-in DEX that allows users to make direct exchanges within the software, thus avoiding the risk of connecting to a scam website or paying gas fees to transfer funds out of the wallet to another exchange.

There are rumors that Phantom could launch its own token and deliver a portion of the supply to early adopters. However, so far this is nothing more than pure speculation and the developer hasn’t mentioned anything yet.

The wallet also has an NFT tracking feature and users can also transact with the available NFT markets.

Like other wallets, Phantom users can stake Solana (SOL) tokens without the need to transfer assets. The team recently announced a partnership with MoonPay that will allow users to use fiat currency and credit cards to purchase tokens in the Solana ecosystem.

We’re live on @Phantom! MoonPay’s integration will make onboarding even easier for those new to the @Solarium ecosystem, bringing a fiat on-ramp directly to Phantom’s 1M + users. Full details here https://t.co/34hAnnxLyr pic.twitter.com/08IpTfAbCB – MoonPay (@moonpay) November 17, 2021

The MoonPay integration will further facilitate incorporation into the Solana ecosystem, bringing an on-ramp to fiat directly to the more than 1 million Phantom users.

The project is also developing applications for smartphones that will allow users to access the Solana network directly from their smart devices.

Keplr

The Keplr wallet is the first inter-blockchain communication (IBC) enabled wallet and browser extension for the Cosmos network that allows users to store and access tokens within the ecosystem.

It currently supports more than 15 networks, including Cosmos, Secret Network, Kava, Crypto.org, IRISnet, and Persistence, and the team regularly adds support for new chains with various projects currently in beta access.

Holders of supported tokens can stake their stakes directly through the Keplr wallet and the app works on Android and iOS devices.

UPDATE: Keplr Mobile is now LIVE See our latest post for the app store links: https: //t.co/LUyHzzekHE – Keplr Wallet (@keplrwallet) October 14, 2021

UPDATE: Keplr Mobile is now active

At the moment, there are no rumors about a possible Keplr token or an airdrop to users, but you can never be sure what can happen in the cryptocurrency sector. If Keplr integrates popular features like its own exchange interface or an NFT marketplace, then the possibility of a native token is always a possibility.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and business move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.