Popular hard drive and NAS server manufacturer WD has released an important notice to all of their customers who have purchased a My Cloud server. My Cloud OS operating system including My Cloud OS 3 version support will end on April 15, 2022Therefore, if your device does not support the My Cloud OS 5 operating system you will lose remote access from the Internet and only local access will work, that is, we will be left without the main characteristic of a NAS server, which is to access from anywhere on the Internet.

A very important detail is that devices with older firmware versions will not receive security fixes or technical support, so they should update to the latest available version as soon as possible. WD recommends that all customers protect their data from possible cybercriminals, making a backup external to that of the NAS server, so that even if they are hacked, no valuable information is lost. The manufacturer also recommends disabling remote access to the server, to have more security, disconnecting it directly from the Internet or blocking Internet access directly from the router. Of course, it is highly recommended to choose an access password that is unique and secure.

The firmware version My Cloud OS 5 is a version with very important security updates, and it is essential that you have this latest version installed so that your NAS server is not hacked from the Internet, as has happened in the past with different attacks specifically designed to erase all information on WD NAS servers.