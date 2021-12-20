If you have a Western Digital NAS server, specifically a WD My Cloud model, you should update your equipment as soon as possible before its support ends. The manufacturer WD has released a notice stating that all customers must update their NAS servers as soon as possible, specifically before April 15, 2022, because otherwise they will no longer be able to update it since official support will end for this range of devices. Do you have a WD My Cloud NAS? Pay close attention to this.
WD My Cloud OS update
Popular hard drive and NAS server manufacturer WD has released an important notice to all of their customers who have purchased a My Cloud server. My Cloud OS operating system including My Cloud OS 3 version support will end on April 15, 2022Therefore, if your device does not support the My Cloud OS 5 operating system you will lose remote access from the Internet and only local access will work, that is, we will be left without the main characteristic of a NAS server, which is to access from anywhere on the Internet.
A very important detail is that devices with older firmware versions will not receive security fixes or technical support, so they should update to the latest available version as soon as possible. WD recommends that all customers protect their data from possible cybercriminals, making a backup external to that of the NAS server, so that even if they are hacked, no valuable information is lost. The manufacturer also recommends disabling remote access to the server, to have more security, disconnecting it directly from the Internet or blocking Internet access directly from the router. Of course, it is highly recommended to choose an access password that is unique and secure.
The firmware version My Cloud OS 5 is a version with very important security updates, and it is essential that you have this latest version installed so that your NAS server is not hacked from the Internet, as has happened in the past with different attacks specifically designed to erase all information on WD NAS servers.
20% discount when buying a new WD My Cloud
If you have a WD My Cloud server that is not compatible with the new WD My Cloud OS 5 operating system, the manufacturer will provide you with a 20% discount coupon to purchase a new model that is compatible with the new operating system. To know if your device is compatible with My Cloud OS 5 you should go to the support page of your NAS, and see if there is a new firmware available and which devices are compatible. In January 2022, the campaign to send the 20% coupons will begin to all customers with devices that are not compatible, this will be done completely automatically. WD has clarified that it will not ask us to return the previous NAS server to use the coupon, and we will have a maximum of 3 months to exchange it for one of the new WD teams:
- My Cloud Home
- My Cloud EX2 Ultra
- My Book
Considering that the solution that WD provides to continue with the updates is to buy a new model, surely WD customers will switch to other manufacturers that do provide firmware updates for many years, such as QNAP, Synology or ASUSTOR, computers that are much more complete in terms of functionalities, and with better support based on continuous updates. If you are interested in a home NAS server, we recommend the model QNAP TS-253D and also him Synology DS720 +, both models are very powerful and with a really complete operating system.