The Danish kitchen company Kvik that stands out for its design, your commitment to sustainability and its adjusted prices, includes new furniture measures for make the most of small kitchens.

Going from having standard measurements in kitchen cabinets, to XL cabinets or, better yet, to XXL kitchen cabinets from Kvik means increase by 15% or 40%, respectively, the storage capacity of base units without hardly being noticed. It is only about raising the kitchen furniture a little and giving it more depth to get more cubic centimeters for storage.

This furniture is therefore a great option when space in the kitchen is limited. Especially if you are doomed to have a kitchen with only one front.





In addition to gaining storage capacity, among the advantages of gaining 10 cm of depth is that the furniture can “hide” electrical appliances such as washing machines etc … behind a comfortable and aesthetic door. Without sticking out. Also that you gain countertop surface that never hurts to work.





Kvik XL furniture with 15% more capacity

These measurements are the standard for Kvik furniture. They believe that skirting boards are not especially useful (due to the loss of space they suppose), so their cabinets take advantage of the plinth, which you are not going to use at all anyway, to give you more space upstairs. They also have 80 cm high, which is a more ergonomic working height for the countertop.

These furniture provide 15% of additional space compared to the “normal” size cabinets of other firms. And although you can hardly see the difference with the naked eye, when you open your cabinets and drawers, you will quickly notice the difference.

XXL furniture with 40% more space in the cabinets





Kvik’s special furniture are those that, in addition to an extra height, they also include more centimeters in depth. The XXL furniture depths are 68.8 cms which offers you more work surface on the countertop and much more storage capacity in drawers, drawers and shelves. Essential if you have a small kitchen, or a good alternative if you want design a discreet kitchen open to the living room.

In this way, tall units (those that are most visible in an open space) can be replaced by open shelves, by decorative paintings and other elements to better integrate the kitchen and the living room.



Kvik Cima Model Kitchen

