Do you have a Redmi Note 8? You will have MIUI 13!

The one that was in 2019 the most popular terminal of the moment and also the redmi best seller that is, the Redmi Note 8. This device from the Xiaomi subdivision has suddenly joined the cast of devices that will enjoy the MIUI software update . This means that it has been incorporated together with high-caliber terminals such as the Xiaomi MIX 4, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, which are only available for purchase in the Asian country.

The development of MIUI 12 has not gone in the way that the Chinese company would have liked. Consumers have reported numerous problems that the brand was quick to try to fix. That is why much is expected of this new version , which, surprisingly, has landed on one of the company’s best-known smartphones.

Keep in mind this phone was launched in the summer of 2019 and that it landed with MIUI 10 based on Android 9. Since then it has received two versions of the operating system from Google. Specifically, Android 10 and Android 11. This implies that you have experienced 3 software updates of the Chinese brand and 2 of the American company, since it is confirmed that Android 12 will not be able to be enjoyed in this Xiaomi Redmi Note 8.

At the moment it is about beta program, but this confirms that in the not too distant future the Xiaomi smartphone will receive MIUI 13. It is rumored that this version will be released in China on December 28. So, probably, it will take a little while until it reaches the Global ROM.

And the Pro model?

The simple fact that this Redmi terminal will be able to be updated to the next version of MIUI implies that your Pro model will also show off the novelties of the personalization layer. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro will almost certainly enjoy MIUI 13, since it would be incomprehensible that the original model had a more advanced version than its serial companion.

Of course, it is not yet known if it will only be destined for the Chinese ROM exclusively or if it will also will debut at ROM Global. At the moment, more details are unknown in this regard. What is certain is that before the end of the year we will have news about this new update and the doubts will be dispelled.

In the event that both terminals enjoy their arrival, it would be the latest version of Xiaomi software what we would see in it. We are used to their mobiles achieving up to three updates, so this news would not be surprising. Even so, we have to wait for its presentation to confirm the appearance of MIUI 13 in these two emblematic devices of the world technology giant.