It must be taken into consideration that when we talk about the client, we are actually referring to the platform’s own program that we install on our computer. This is an excellent alternative to using and managing our library of Steam from the web browser. In fact, a good part of Valve’s efforts are focused on improving and optimizing the use of this software.

From here we can find a good number of functions that will help us buy, download and run the games in our library. But that’s not all, but this client goes much further. And it is that he himself will allow us to share objects and games, in addition to interacting with other users. In fact, for many this is a program that could be considered as comparable to a social network, but for games. Therefore, and as you can imagine, the Steam client is a basic element for lovers of games on the PC platform.

Keep in mind that some users accumulate hundreds and even thousands of games in their personal library over time here. Therefore, the program itself offers us some equally useful functions to manage the elements stored in the form of game titles. But of course, we cannot forget that we work with a Graphic interface which is also quite complete, so loading the library can take too long.