Yogurt is a product that is the order of the day in most homes. It has many variants and moments in which it can be consumed and, in addition, it is healthy: fruit, with cereals, with pieces, flavored, skimmed, liquid, sugary … there are many possibilities.

Yes indeed, there is a risk if we abuse this product. Especially because of the blood sugar level that can increase if we abuse this food too much. Most manufacturers add too much sugar to yogurts, the flavored ones being the most affected.

What’s more, the body can react more if we incur an excess of dairy products in the body. If you eat too much yogurt, you may feel nauseous or even vomit. Neither can we forget certain digestive problems such as bloating, cramps, or diarrhea.

That does not mean that a moderate consumption of yogurt serves to regulate and notably favor intestinal transit. It also contains a large amount of nutrients in relation to the calories that this dairy can provide.