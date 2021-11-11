Timetable excuses are over, Pluto TV has thought of everything and in addition to offering live content of different fitness modalities, we can also select the sessions that most interest us within its content section on demand. Therefore, if we are not interested or want to follow the sport session that is being broadcast on the live channel, we will always be able to choose the appropriate session for our tastes and needs.

Among the new additions, we find channels related to Christmas, cinema, music, reality shows and fitness. Currently there are quite a few websites and apps for exercising and Pluto TV has wanted to offer a totally free channel with which we can exercise and get in shape 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Pluto TV Fitness has different modalities in which we can exercise body and mind, get in shape, dance, do Pilates or body combat, among others. Times have changed, and after the pandemic, many people have acquired the habit of practice sports from home. Pluto TV’s idea of ​​offering a free channel so that we can get in shape is a total success.

Pluto TV Fitness

In addition to being able to follow the training or dance sessions live, the new Pluto TV channel for sports also has different sections within the streaming platform’s on-demand content.

Cycling & Running

Bicycle lovers have three episodes available in which we find content with the history and origins of cycling, through a theoretical class on the components of a bicycle, spinning classes and technical exercises that we can include in our training sessions.

Family & Kids

Sessions of about 20 minutes in which we can gather the smallest of the house to learn step by step the choreography some dances and have a great time while exercising. It also has an episode focused on gymnastics for pregnant women.

Fit

This section has episodes of fitness, TBC, ABS, hypopressives or basic aerobic exercises. Sessions go from 20 minutes in length bordering on the hour in length in some cases. Different levels and durations for both beginners and more advanced athletes.

Overcome your limits

Cross exercises, body combat, boot camp, animal trainging and hitting. One of the sections that has more sessions in which different monitors will make you sweat the fat drop.

Older in shape

Pluto TV fitness also has sessions on demand focused on the elderly that are a fundamental tool to avoid falling into the sedentary lifestyle.

Body and mind

Yoga, Pilates or Tai Chi to balance your body and mind after a tiring day at work. Different sessions of between 20 and 40 minutes focused on working the mind and different areas of the body.

Dance with Me

From urban styles, dance or free style to learn new choreographies and coordinate your body to perfection. Also Latin styles such as samba or cha-cha with which you will not be able to stop dancing.