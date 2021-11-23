According to the report of Medscape, self-employed physicians earned a median annual salary of $ 352,000 in 2020. This, compared to a median annual salary of $ 300,000 for employed physicians (dollar salary).

Self-employed physicians have the highest salaries, the largest households, and the most wealth

Although the number of self-employed doctors has decreased in recent years. The Medscape Medical Resident Survey found that 21% of residents looked forward to having their own practice or becoming partners.

It is important to note that doctors locum tenens they are also included among the self-employed physicians.

These types of doctors have the highest salaries, the largest households, and the most wealth. However, they feel less fairly compensated, according to an analysis of data from more than 17,000 doctors.

ABOUT THE 2020 DATA

A reexamination of responses to the Medscape 2020 Physician Compensation Report survey, which included information on income, job satisfaction, and more, compared responses from self-employed physicians, independent contractors, and employed physicians.

Income and wealth, benefits, and job satisfaction were compared. From the results, the self-employed physicians stood out among their peers in all categories.

They enjoy higher income, wealth, and benefits and appear to be more satisfied with their choice of practice

“The survey confirms that the self-employed is the most satisfactory, although the trend in health care is to take jobs.” Said Robert Scroggins, JD, CPA, certified health business consultant at ScrogginsGreer, Cincinnati, Ohio. “Doctors who become employees do so primarily to escape the administrative responsibilities of the practice. It seems to be more of a decision to move away from something than to go towards something ”.

The financial and employment outlook for self-employed physicians in 2019

As in 2020, freelance physicians reported the highest salaries for 2019 (average, $ 360,752). Followed by independent contractors ($ 336,005). Employees reported the lowest median salary ($ 297,332).

The highest percentage of self-employed physicians (46%) work in a group practice in the office, followed by those in individual in-office offices (30%). Almost two thirds (64%) of the self-employed surveyed are owners and 37% are partners.

Also, these doctors are more likely to be over 45 years old; 79% belong to that age group. Compared to 57% of employees and 70% of independent contractors.

Self-employed physicians also managed their personal expenses slightly differently

Self-employed physicians reported the highest levels of wealth among their peers. About 44% of respondents who are self-employed reported a net worth of more than $ 2 million. This, compared to 25% of employees. Only 6% of contractors and employed physicians reported net worth of more than $ 5 million, compared to 13% of self-employed physicians.

Similarly, self-employed physicians also managed their personal expenses slightly differently. They were more likely to pool their income with their spouse’s in a common account used for bills and expenses. This, regardless of how much each would earn (63% of self-employed respondents compared to 58% of employees and 50% of independent contractors).

Perhaps unsurprisingly, self-employed physicians also reported having the largest homes, averaging 3,629 square feet. Compared to 3,023 square feet for employees and 2,984 square feet for independent contractors.

Finally, self-employed physician mortgages (median, $ 240,389) were similar to employed physician mortgages. But they were higher than independent contractor mortgages (average, $ 213,740).

