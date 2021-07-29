The AirTag is a device that went on the market this same 2021, whose launch was something unexpected for everyone. Hardly anyone expected Apple to dare with such a cutting-edge and unknown product. Therefore, the company is issuing warnings about AirTags batteries, whose replacement is delicate.

Apple recommends not using a certain type of battery to avoid compromising the performance of this locator. We are going to explain what these batteries are and why they are dangerous for AirTags.

As many owners of this locator will already know, the AirTag is like a small round medal, silver on the one hand and white on the other. It weighs hardly anything, since it is designed to be carried as a keychain together with the house or car keys. The bottom is made of stainless steel, with an appearance similar to what you can find in conventional watches.

This cover is removable to exchange the part that gives it energy. And it is that the AirTags work with a round CR2032 battery that is constantly connected with the mobile application to show the status of its energy and notify when it runs out. Apple ensures that the battery does not last less than a year, so there is plenty of time to change it.

However, the company has made another recommendation on this item. When that replacement time, Apple advises you to choose the battery you are going to buy well, since not all of them are going to be equally safe.

The coin-shaped batteries used by AirTags are difficult to swallow, so any child or animal can choke on it. Therefore Duracell, one of the oldest companies in the electric battery sector, has developed a bitter layer around the pile, What. As if it were a coating, it helps children not to see it appetizing to eat them.

Many children a year swallow batteries, being small and manageable objects, leaving a harmful chemical reaction in the stomach. To avoid that, Duracell has implemented this bitter coating that is not toxic, but helps deter ingestion.

However, the cure is going to be worse than the disease, as these batteries are not made for Apple products. The battery replacements document on AirTags reports that bitter-coated batteries may not work with these locators. It is not a certainty, as it will all depend on the alignment of the coating with the rest of the battery.

The contact of the coating with the battery is a problem, so Apple recommends that you buy CR2032 batteries for your AirTags that do not contain any type of layer. This is a relief for the function of the pagers, but a greater risk to the health of children or pets.

It is up to you which is the highest priority: if you risk losing the AirTag or increase your efforts so that the little ones do not touch those batteries without a layer.