At first, Caliber is directly associated with reading all kinds of electronic books or ebooks. However, it is worth knowing that the use of this particular application can go much further. By this we mean that it can also be used as a powerful newsreader .

How could it be otherwise from here we will have the possibility of creating our own libraries in order to manage the added content. Keep in mind that some users add hundreds or thousands of these types of files, which can be a bit complex to manage. But thanks to everything that this application offers us at a functional level, things change. Precisely for all this it is one of the most used programs in this software sector.

Here we refer to open source software that has been growing for years and offering services to all its customers. It is a program full of functions of enormous utility for the management and treatment of these digital content . In this way and directly from the software itself we have the possibility to read, edit, buy ebooks, modify or convert these digital books from Caliber itself.

Turn Caliber into a useful news reader

To achieve all this that we tell you, we do not need more than to carry out a few preliminary steps and thus make Caliber our favorite news reader. This is precisely what we will talk about next in order to configure the program correctly. In addition, in this way we can adapt this function to our needs and preferences in order to avoid the arrival of unwanted content.

First of all, we must bear in mind that the news sources that can be added to caliber are innumerable, so adjusting them will never hurt. The first thing we do for all this that we tell you is to open the program in a conventional way, with which to load our library of added books. However, in this case we look at the upper part where some shortcuts to functions of the application are located.

Therefore, in the case that concerns us, we are going to click on the so-called Get news. At that time, an extensive list will appear on the screen corresponding to the compatible languages ​​that we can use here, so we select the one that interests us. For choose that language, again we will see that it is displayed to show us all the news sources that we can select in this case. The truth is that we are going to find a good amount of these.

In this way, the only thing left to do is to select one by one each of the sources that interest us and configure your download. We can specify the days of the week when we want to download the news, the exact time we want the download to start, or the number of days we want to keep that content.