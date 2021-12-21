Do not sleep! Epic Games is giving away one of the best games of the year for a limited time

The Epic Games store gives away one of the best games of 2021. Once redeemed, you keep it forever!

Epic games celebrate the holidays with daily gifts in your digital store to Pc, and after receiving interesting titles like Shenmue III Y Remnant From The Ashes, now players have the possibility to get one of the best video games of 2021 forever and without paying anything.

Is about Loop Hero, which if we describe it with its “card-based roguelike” genres seems like an ordinary experience, but in reality it hides an original adventure that involves time loops, dark fantasy and an addictive deck strategy system.

What is Loop Hero about?

Loop Hero from Return Digital gives us control of a hero in a medieval world condemned to repeat its days in a “timeless” loop created by the Lich skeleton: all its inhabitants are condemned to live in chaos indefinitely and only we can free them from such a nightmare. How? Walking, crossing the horrifying world between loops and fighting with all the dark fantasy beasts that we find on the way with a deck of cards that determines what kind of enemies will attack us, what elements we have to defend ourselves and which to attack, among other things. Everything is defined by luck, and our strategy when it comes to taking advantage of it!

In Geek Culture we already reviewed it in its recent version for Nintendo switch, where do we think “Its simplicity in terms of system, gameplay and controls make it one of this year’s favorite indie games.”

How to redeem Loop Hero on the Epic Games Store and keep it forever

To redeem Loop Hero in Epic Games StoreYou will have to enter this link, log in with your account (if you haven’t done it before) and simply click on “buy” so that it will be added to your digital library forever: there are no traps, the store Epic games gives away video games every week, and this time he changed the rules to offer daily gifts as a celebration of the 2021 parties, so you will have 24 hours to get the indie from Return Digital no fee. You’re warned!

