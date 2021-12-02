It is a perfect recipe for disaster. WhatsApp It is the most used messaging application in the world, therefore it is installed on millions of devices. That is why it can be a gateway to hack people who do not have enough technical knowledge to detect a hoax.

That is why every day there are more ways to hack, steal data and compromise devices using the WhatsApp as an excuse. It happens every day, but some hoaxes become very popular and it is better to warn them to try to stop them.

It is the case of this hacking attempt of WhatsApp that is happening very frequently in Spain, but that variations will probably appear in other countries. The Internet User Security Office (OSI) which is part of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation of the Government of Spain and the National Institute of Cybersecurity.

It works in the following way. The scammers send an email that appears to originate from WhatsApp. The subject is: “Backup WhatsApp messages * 913071605 No. (xxxxx)”. That’s the hook, make the victim believe that they receive a copy of all their conversations.

The email contains an attachment or a link to a file download that is supposed to be the backup for all conversations. But actually it is an executable virus that gets installed on the device. The Trojan tracks and steals the victim’s information, passwords and credentials.

How to avoid hacks through WhatsApp

Our suggestion is that you never download files to your smartphone from emails you receive, even from contacts you know, since they could also have been hacked. Or they could have stolen your data and spoofed your identity to mislead other people.

This is especially important on Android devices, where it is a bit easier to install third-party applications that are not available on the Google play store, for malicious purposes.

It is also important to have the device’s operating system updated and all the applications you have installed. Finally, we recommend do not download any file from the WhatsApp app itself. In many cases it is a virus or malware intended to compromise the victim’s device.