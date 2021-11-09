Here we focus on a suite that was previously known as Office 365 and that includes all the firm’s programs that we will need for these tasks. In fact, the applications that are part of this set could be considered as one of the most used globally in the world. As you may have already guessed, software solutions from the power of Microsoft Word come into play here, Excel, Access or Powerpoint among other.

In this way and as part of a single office suite, we will have everything we need to meet the needs of both home and business users. Perhaps one of the differentiating points of this proposal compared to others on the market such as LibreOffice, is that this alternative is paid.

Choose Microsoft 365 over Office

Therefore, if we want to enjoy all these programs that we have mentioned and their corresponding services, we will have to make a disbursement. but how could it be otherwise, the software giant tries to make things easier for us in this sense. For precisely that we can use the solution Microsoft 365, since we will not have to pay the license that we paid when acquiring Office.