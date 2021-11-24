It is the new high-end one step below its older brother, Xiaomi 11T Pro. It is the perfect mobile in relation to quality and price, because you have all the specifications of the high-end at the best price. If this mobile stands out in something, it is for its powerful processor, the 120Hz refresh rate, a surprising camera and overwhelming loading speeds.

Its design is continuous with respect to the 11 series; rear module slightly larger than other versions and screen with hole in the center. It has a 6.67-inch AMOLED and Full HD + resolution with 120Hz refresh, so no detail will be missed with its vivid colors and high resolution.

If you are looking for power, you will have it with a processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Ultra with 6 nm photolithography. It is a beast in its own right, and this is demonstrated by all the benchmarks. Together with the 8GB of RAM, you will feel that it really is a very premium mobile. And the 5000 mAh battery won’t let you down at any time of the day. Charging is ultra-fast thanks to a 67W transformer that is included in the package.

Chambers section

If what interests you is photography, with its main sensor of 108 megapixels, an ultra wide angle of 8 megapixels and 120 degrees of vision and a 5 megapixel telemacro, you will get a unique experience in photography. In addition, it is capable of recording up to 4K at 60 FPS.

The camera offers photographs with colors that are very faithful to reality, making an excellent white balance and a very accurate exposure, as well as an HDR that is capable of taking multiple photos and taking a single snapshot that perfectly calibrates the various shots. For this reason, it is advisable to leave the automatic HDR mode activated, unless you know how to manipulate the parameters to take photos and capture those details in a way that is faithful to reality.

As for the video section, we can record at 8K and 30 FPS maximum; at 4K at 30 or 60 FPS and HDR mode, to get the most out of the HDR10 + with which this mobile comes. And something very important: excellent video stabilization.

Offer for Black Friday on mi.com

And the great news is that the Xiaomi flagship can be obtained for just € 499.99 in the 8GB + 256GB version, that is, € 100 discount (original price € 599.99). While the downgrade for the version 8GB + 128GB will be € 50, staying in € 449.99 final price.

You can buy them from Xiaomi official website in Spain with the prices indicated above, in the Xiaomi version 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro, clicking on the links.