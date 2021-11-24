So you don’t miss out on the surprises that DC Super Pets League is preparing, enjoy its first preview, now dubbed into Latin Spanish

Man’s best friend is the dog and Krypto has become a great companion for Superman, whom he will seek to save in the DC League of Superpets, a film that already has its first trailer in Spanish.

After the release of the official trailer for DC Super Pets League, Warner Bros. Pictures shared the trailer dubbed in Spanish, so that the little ones in the house do not miss details of what is coming for this new team.

Unlike Legion of Superpets, the protagonists of this story will have their powers after a strange mineral falls into a rescued pet shelter, giving animals like Ace, Merlon, PB, and Chip hero-like powers. most important of DC

Now reunited by Krypto, the League of SuperPets has a great mission, to rescue Superman and the Justice League from the clutches of Lex Luthor, before it’s too late.

What will we see in DC League of Super Pets?

In DC League of Super Pets, Krypto the Superdog and Superman are inseparable best friends who share the same superpowers and fight crime together in Metropolis.

When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a band of animals (Ace the hound, PB the miniature pig, Merton the turtle, and Chip the squirrel) to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue. to superheroes.

The voice cast of DC League of Super Pets is led by Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ and Kevin Hart, who play Krypto and Ace respectively.

This voice cast is also joined by Vanessa Bayer as PB, Natasha Lyonne as Merton the Turtle, and Diego Luna as Chip. Also in the cast are Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Keanu Reeves and Marc Maron as Lex Luthor.

The story is authored by Jared Stern, who also directs this DC Comics animated adventure that will hit the big screen on May 20, 2022.

Source: DC Comics

The DC Super Hero Girls have a difficult mission: Survive High School!

A new era begins for the DC Super Hero Girls.

But fighting supervillains is easy, compared to finding the right after school club!

Batgirl, Wonder Woman, Supergirl, Green Lantern, Bumblebee, and Zatanna are all late to their classes all the time because they are fighting crime late at night and the principal is tired of hearing their excuses. These girls need to show increased school spirit… or they will be suspended!

SMASH and DC Comics México bring you DC Super Hero Girls: En la Preparatoria Metropolis, a story by Amy Wolfram that will make you spend hours of fun in a single volume.

Also being read:

-Teen Titans: Raven, calling out the coolest readers

-Raven, when you don’t want to follow your dad’s path

-Raven shows you that comics are not for children

-Doom Patrol returns with a second season