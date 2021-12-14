Christmas is one of the favorite festivities for young and old, a time that offers the last month of the year, in which large economic spills and meetings are generated, it is estimated that on average each Mexican family spends an approximate of 500 to 3,500 pesos pesos at least only in the preparation of dinner for Christmas, coupled with this the time lends itself to revive magic and shopping, that is why a tender situation arose where a little girl found Sana bought at Oxxo and took the opportunity to give him a message.

In social networks

Within the digital platforms, a nice situation was released where a little girl yells a little reminder from her car to Santa, who was making some purchases in advance of Christmas inside an Oxxo.

Taking advantage of the fact that you find Santa buying a loggerhead at the Oxxo. pic.twitter.com/HdseMJvGfy – PipolMéxico (@PipolMexico) December 8, 2021

The tender story has been shared on different social networks, since the tenderness, magic and simplicity with which the girl appreciates a Santa who buys in Oxxo is appreciated, the message was clear and simple “Santa, don’t go to lose my letter “with this message, the girl wishes her Christmas wishes will be fulfilled.

Inside an Oxxo whose identity is unknown until now, there was a man disguised as Santa Claus, with a red suit and hat, which was formed in the box waiting to buy what can be seen as cagumas, already that in his hands he is carrying what appear to be empty returnable containers of this alcoholic beverage, and next to him there is a gold client who carries a package of beer cans and who laughs at hearing the little girl’s screams.

After what happened, both the man in disguise, the other consumer and those who were inside the store are left with a warm smile and what was possibly a beautiful situation, full of magic, innocence and childish affection.

So far it is unknown where such a moving scene happened, neither the identity of the Santa Claus of the Oxxo or the little girl and her family, what is known is that actions like these are the ones that put the conversation about Christmas and help to improve the mood of uncertainty in which the bulk of the population finds itself due to the visible damage caused by the current pandemic.

For Mexicans, the arrival of the end of the year brings with it innumerable celebrations, which thanks to the spirit of society, are carried out in a big way, always adorned with lights, flares, food, music and dance, so it is possible to find days of the beginning of the festivities, to people in disguise who celebrate the traditions and make them their own.

