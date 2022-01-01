The Channel 5 community manager responds to a comment on social networks mentioning “do not lie to live together”, demonstrating the importance of brands when interacting with followers.

Taking into account that today most of the population is present in the digital world, the presence of brands on the web is of vital importance for effective positioning in the consumer’s mind. According to the study of Digital 2021 carried out in a joint work by We Are Social and Hootsuite, currently 60 percent of the world’s population already has internet access, with the result that 53 percent of the planet already has at least one social network, where users users stay connected for about 2 hours and 27 minutes a day.

Although brands have found an area of ​​opportunity to grow their business, improve their sales, elevate their image in the digital world and provide a good post-sale follow-up thanks to their social media presence, this could not be carried out effectively without the help from professionals specialized in their area, community managers.

The community managers are in charge of establishing an effective relationship between brand / user in the digital world, since these are usually the first approach and first image of companies on these platforms used by millions of users around the planet, so they are constantly interacting with their followers to stay in the current conversation and achieve an effective positioning, using some interactive strategies.

As is customary for these professionals, the Channel 5 community manager chose to post to to interact with some of his followers from manner creative, mentioning that this “is not channel 5”, but 11.

I recognize it, I am ONCE – Channel 5 (@ MiCanal5) December 30, 2021

After this, another user would have jokingly revealed that if this was a good time to say that he managed the account of Channel 5 on Twitter, to which the community manager of the brand reply as a joke “do not lie to live together.”

Do not lie to live together – Channel 5 (@ MiCanal5) December 31, 2021

While this is a relatively straightforward tweet, the community manager Channel 5 responds In a somewhat “direct” or “heavy” way, however, it led to some positive reactions, so users show that this type of humor something sharper on the part of brands is well received on social networks, improving their presence in the digital world.

While it is vitally important to treat our brand followers with efficient and respectful service, community managers have shown that one type of humor “strong” is well received by his followers (if this is carried out efficiently), as long as you choose to show your true humorous intentions.

Carrying out this type of humor, although it may annoy some, could even annoy others; However, a considerable majority accept this type of publication in a better way, which generates a better perception of the brand and even makes users defend it.

An example of this was shown to us some time ago by AliExpress followers when defending their brand from a user who took the humor of the community manager personally by making a satirical comment about the defeat of a soccer team, who even responded to this one with more mockery, raising the loyalty of users with the brand.

Users receive “strong” comments from brands on social networks in a positive way, if they do so at the right time through the correct use of words.

Now read: