The population around the world is constantly in the need to add to their “career of life” (better known as CV) constantly some of their skills, experience and preparation that they have managed to gain over the years in the educational and professional field to be able to enter a new job and speed up the selection process by the companies or businesses where they want to enter labor. This resume is used by companies and recruiters to evaluate whether or not they may be candidates to start a selection process, filter their profiles and see if they are suitable for certain jobs.

Addedr information to our CV It can represent complications for some people who do not really know exactly what they can include; however, a study conducted by PageGroup mentions some of the most important aspects that hiring consultants take into account within a CV, including:

100 percent consider that they should not present grammatical errors

100 percent consider they should detail their achievements

100 percent consider that they should not have typos

98 percent believe they should write in a professional tone

95 percent believe that their responsibilities should be detailed

93 percent consider all positions should be registered in the same company

86 percent believe they should use terms related to their industry

80 percent consider they should detail all their qualities

Although a CV must have certain types of information by default, sometimes some people choose to integrate some other characteristics of their life, which could be relevant (or not) for the recruiter, such as their skills outside the world of work, their way of being, friendship circles or even their zodiac sign.

An employee in social networks under the name of @scachog has made a request to users in social networks through a simple tweet, where he asks them “please” not to include the zodiac sign within your CV; However, users have given him all kinds of answers where they mention that, indeed, integrating this within his “life career” can be of vital importance for the area of means humans or recruiter of a company, since it provides valuable information, whether for good or bad.

I differ. That they include it, it helps to rule out clumsy quickly. – The Chief Diego (@EIJefeDiego) December 30, 2021

My pound sign is a guarantee of quality. – Red Panda (@EduardoHurtadoM) December 30, 2021

My boss told me if he had known that you were a Gemini, they would not have hired you, they are the most hypocritical women, later I learned that his wife had betrayed him with a man with a lot of money 🤪, I did not feel bad for the comment I felt sorry for him, it must have been very traumatic – Lety Ruiz (@Letiruizm) December 30, 2021

100% real hehe. I need to put his performance in Mercury retrograde seasons … 💆🏻💆🏻💆🏻 – Salvador Cacho (@scachog) December 29, 2021

Regulating the content of a resume is equivalent to putting a filter on a photograph. Each piece of information helps you to know the values ​​and beliefs of the person. – Carlos Mercado (@cammercado) December 30, 2021

This publication has achieved hundreds of interactions on Twitter, where some users, in effect, have shown the opportunity that the integrate zodiac sign into a CV for recruiters to take into account some aspects of people’s lives, helping them make a firm decision.

Today there are different ways in which company recruiters choose to filter their candidates, where even they choose to “investigate” in a certain way the applicants’ social networks and other types of practices that could reflect the personality of a person , inside and outside the workplace.

While some people choose to integrate the zodiac sign on your CVThis data provides information about the profile that each one has, that although this should not necessarily influence their job performance, it can be a considerable aspect to be evaluated by recruiters; However, it does not mean that this is a key or indispensable factor to take into account in your resume.

