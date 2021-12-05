In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Now with the arrival of cold and winter we must not only wear a good garment that keeps us warm, but also some gloves that prevent our hands from freezing, and that can be a problem if we are those to take out the mobile phone or tablet when we are walking down the street.

And as you well know, most of the gloves that are marketed are not compatible with the touch touch on mobile phones or tablets, but luckily there are windproof gloves and also compatible with touch screens that will allow us to protect ourselves from the cold winter while we continue to use our mobile phone without any pause.

And now These tactile gloves that are sweeping Amazon can be obtained for only 18.99 euros in a product that is sold in sizes L, M and S.

Tactile gloves best selling on Amazon

These tactile gloves at 18.99 euros can be found in the three sizes mentioned and some you will be able to receive in the next few days and others you will have to wait a little longer, but they will be available before the arrival of winter.

There are many features that we want to highlight to you about these touch gloves that are compatible with sensitive touch screens. Specific thumb, index finger and long finger are equipped with a touch screen function that will allow you to interact with your mobile phones or tablets without having to remove them.

It also has a non-slip palm design, carrying a silicone pattern and also on the fingertips that will allow us to hold, for example, our phone or any tool without slipping.

They are also waterproof and warm gloves, which means that both water and melted snow on the surface of the glove cannot penetrate our hands.

Obviously these warm gloves They are also ideal for outdoor sports, because they are not only compatible with the latest technology on the market, but they are also perfect to protect ourselves from the cold if we are those brave to carry out sports activities outdoors on these dates.