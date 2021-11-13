This says the Federal Labor Law about holidays

The compulsory rest days are indicated in article 74 of the Federal Labor Law (LFT), there it is pointed out that the workers and the employers will determine the number of employees who must provide their services.

If an agreement is not reached, the Permanent Conciliation Board will resolve or, failing that, the Conciliation and Arbitration Board. The workers will be obliged to provide the services and will have the right to be paid, regardless of the salary that corresponds to them, for the mandatory rest, a double salary for the service rendered.

According to the LFT, the days of compulsory rest are:

January 1st The first Monday of February in commemoration of February 5 The third Monday of March in commemoration of March 21 May 1st September 16 The third Monday of November in commemoration of November 20 On December 1 of every six years, when it corresponds to the transmission of the Federal Executive Power December 25, and That determined by federal and local electoral laws, in the case of ordinary elections, to carry out the electoral day.

How much do you pay to work on holidays?

After having reached an agreement between workers and employers as mentioned in the LFT, employees who render their services on official holidays will have the right to be paid a double salary for the service provided, that is, they will be owed to cover the normal daily wage plus double.