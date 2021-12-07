There are certain foods that have been attributed special nutritional properties that can even help improve the state of a disease or reduce the risk of suffering from it.

These foods are called superfoods, and more and more are found in our supermarkets. But, What’s the true about all this? Do foods with such special medicinal and nutritional properties really exist?

What are superfoods

A superfood could be defined as that food that has beneficial properties, in principle proven by science, and thus improves public health.

That is, they are those foods that claim to have a beneficial action for our health beyond their nutritional contribution. But there is no well-supported scientific evidence on the health effects of these foods.

Superfood terminology is not the most appropriate

Labeling a food is not the best because most of them are not supported from a scientific point of view.

The European Food Safety Authority itself has had to exercise caution so that a food is labeled as superfoods and can have such great health benefits. In fact the closest terminology would be functional foods.





In addition, there is scientific evidence that suggests that the joint consumption of certain foods that are not superfoods also have beneficial properties. As for example beta carotene that helps to absorb easily when ingested with a source of fat. All foods with this great property are not superfoods.

Labeling certain foods as “super” you discriminate against others who must have a place in our diet as they also promote good health.

Superfoods have beneficial properties

If it is true that this type of food have certain nutritional components that can help to maintain a better state of health than others.





In fact, they have been shown to have several health-promoting properties, but a closer look reveals how difficult it is to apply these demonstrations to real diets. This is because there are many variables that will determine if a person is going to have a good state of health, not just a food.

Superfood is not going to cure cancer

Most people think that consuming this type of food will make them immune to any disease and they will be able to continue maintaining a bad lifestyle.

The problem arises that superfoods aren’t miraculous, but thanks to their nutritional values ​​they can provide us with more nutrients than others.





Our human body is very complete to only depend on a simple food. This is a component of all the things we must do to improve our health.

In addition, the physiological effects of these foods are usually short-term, according to some research. This means that people should consume them frequently to reap their health benefits.

