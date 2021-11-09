A few days ago, the Taxpayer Defense Attorney (Prodecon) published the study entitled “Income obtained related to cryptocurrencies”, where he talks about him tax regime that must be applied when income derived from the sale of cryptocurrencies is obtained.

Since in Mexico there is no tax regime on taxes that should be applied to income obtained through transactions with cryptocurrencies, Prodecon suggests that in cryptocurrency sales operations a rate of 20% of the total amount of the transaction be applied, for Income Tax (ISR).

This is because, according to Prodecon, operations with cryptocurrencies conform to the figure of disposal of assets, since they are not considered as money, as they are not a legally recognized and authorized means of payment in Mexico as legal tender, but rather a virtual asset.

Thus, the provisional payment of the ISR will correspond to 20% of the total amount of the sale of the cryptocurrencies, which must be retained by whoever acquires the cryptocurrencies, as long as they are resident in the country or live abroad and have a permanent establishment in Mexico.

Otherwise, it will be the person who sells the cryptocurrencies who makes the payment, through a statement that will be presented to the authorized offices, within fifteen days after obtaining the income.

It is important to clarify that This situation applies to those operations with amounts greater than 227,400 pesos, so if the transactions do not exceed said amount, they are free from the obligation to pay or withhold the tax..

On the other hand, neither the study nor the Prodecon recommendations consist of an official regulation, but are the first attempts by a government institution to regulate cryptocurrency transactions in the country, given its growing popularity.

The data from Prodecon indicate that, In Mexico, at least 12% of the population owns cryptocurrencies, which makes the country the ninth nation with the highest rate of possession of cryptocurrencies in the world.