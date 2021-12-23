Know these common mistakes if you want to have the best Wi-Fi

Read: Know these common mistakes if you want to have the best Wi-Fi

This is something that some reports such as that of Ofcom , which showed that Christmas trees filled with lights could affect the Wi-Fi signal quality and make other devices suffer. You can test it yourself if you cover the router with lights of this type and connect from a computer or mobile. You can do a speed test with and without lights and see the difference.

It does not mean that the router stops working, but it does mean that it may affect the quality of the signal. Let’s think about Christmas lights that we have right next to the router or even covering a television that we are going to use to connect via Wi-Fi . These flickering lights can slow down the internet speed and make it difficult to connect at a distance when the weakest signal arrives.

Christmas lights can make the wireless network signal decrease. Everyone knows that there are devices that can interfere. For example a microwave, Bluetooth devices, household appliances or cordless phones. Something like this is what can also happen with the typical lights that we usually put on at this time of year.

But beyond the Christmas lights, there are other factors that are going to influence the wireless network. For example the router location, the number of devices we connect, whether or not we use repeaters, devices that interfere …

Tips to Avoid Wi-Fi Problems at Christmas

What can we do to avoid Wi-Fi errors at Christmas? The first thing, as we have seen, is avoid putting lights near appliances. This will affect the signal and can be a major problem if we want to connect many devices and avoid problems.

But you also have to control where we have the router and possible repeaters. It is important that they are in a central location, from where they distribute the signal well. In this way we can connect from other devices and receive the signal as best as possible.

In addition, it is convenient to have All updated. At Christmas we usually have visitors. Many more devices may suddenly connect to our network. It is essential to have the router with the latest versions, as well as to protect security by means of a password. We can even create a network of guests, something very useful at this time.

In short, preparing the Wi-Fi router for Christmas is essential. Not only do we have to take into account that it is well configured, with a good password and ready to connect, but we must take care of some details such as avoiding Christmas lights nearby.