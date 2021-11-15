Do caravans need their own insurance?

If you weigh less than 750 kilos you will be covered by car insurance; but if it weighs more than 750 kg, then the caravan is required to have its own insurance. Even so, specific insurance for the caravan is always recommended.

A caravan, exactly like a car, it has the obligation to have insurance that covers damage to third parties and civil liability. However, the caravans of up to 750 kg They do not need their own insurance, but are included in the insurance of the towing vehicle; that is to say, our own car insurance.

In the caravans that weigh more than 750 kilos is where we do need a independent insurance to the insurance of our car. And regardless of whether we are obliged to have independent insurance, or not, the most advisable thing for travelers is to have a specific caravan insurance that expands coverage and offers additional services and benefits.

It is highly recommended to have the roadside assistance service.

Does my caravan need independent car insurance? It depends on how much it weighs

If it weighs less than 750 kg you do not necessarily need it; if it weighs more than 750 kilos, then, it is independent of the insurance of our car and, therefore, it does require –by legal obligation- own insurance. But as we were advancing, the most advisable thing is, in all cases, to have a caravan insurance specific to enjoy the greatest coverage, services and benefits.

Why? Because in this way we will be able to contract a policy that offers us own damage coverage. It is especially interesting for the coverage of Stole, phenomena of nature and fire damage. This type of coverage is especially important in this type of ‘trailer’ by the type of use that is usually given. In addition, it is also highly recommended to have travel assistance insurance.

This type of ‘trailer’ should always be insured against fire, for example.

Regardless of whether we are obliged to take out independent insurance, or not, the most advisable thing to do is take out specific insurance for the caravan, because the coverage is quite different in this type of insurance. And if we want the caravan to be towed to us in case of being stranded, for example, then it will be critical that we have the travel assistance service. Useful, especially if we usually make trips outside of Spain.