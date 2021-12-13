The second point necessary to understand this scenario is that financial institutions, both in Mexico and Latin America, are focused on designing and offering products for a segment premium of the market, that is, people with a medium to high income level and jobs with fixed wages.

Unlike some European countries or the United States, in our region these two alternatives are not in open competition, since they are aimed at very different sectors. In the era of digital banking, beyond talking about antagonisms, we must talk about collaboration.

The fintech and traditional banking can and should coexist to have a stronger financial ecosystem and benefit a greater number of users. These platforms are not anti-bank by nature, they are simply filling a void that had not been capitalized on by traditional institutions. At this time, the fintech They are a great alternative to a neglected market, such as unbanked individuals and businesses.

The benefits of the alliance

The digital banking revolution is not in the future but in the present. The fintech and banks can forge alliances to continue growing, achieve new goals and provide better products and services to users. In the short term, traditional banking will continue to offer the same as it does now, but will also take stronger steps on the path of digitization.

According to figures from the Statista Research Department, it is estimated that by 2022 there will be more than 74 million users fintech in Mexico, most of them in the digital payments segment, but with a growing number in other segments such as loans and personal finance. In contrast, financial institutions have also had to modernize and get into the game.