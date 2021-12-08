Do aphrodisiac foods really exist?

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

For years, the existence of aphrodisiac foods has been studied and debated. Here we try to clarify, from the scientific perspective, its reality or myth.

For centuries aphrodisiac foods have been thought to exist. That is to say, substances used to increase sexual appetite, according to Dictionary of the Royal Academy of the Spanish Language. Its effects have been linked to improving blood flow, increasing certain hormones, and improving mood.

In ancient times, both men and women used certain fruits and vegetables to enhance sexual enjoyment. Today, the famous aphrodisiac cuisine experiments on the stimulating properties of the ingredients. Nutrients and other components are used in certain animals and plants or some specific parts of them.

Nevertheless, there are contradictions about the existence of these properties. In this article we tell you what its defenders and its detractors say.

The aphrodisiacs through time

The term aphrodisiac comes from Aphrodite, the goddess of love in Greece. Its mission, according to different cultures, is to instill desire in gods, men and beasts. So aphrodisiacs are associated with the ability to cause and enhance sexual desire.

Piojan assures in his article The aphrodisiacs: myth or reality? that the first mention of the aphrodisiac as a substance capable of generating sexual arousal is in an Egyptian papyrus of the XXIII a. C. There they appear described as potions of love and ointments capable of sexual empowerment.

In the Bible there are also foods such as mint or mandrake to enhance the desire of the newlyweds. In addition, there are recognized ancient Hindu books, such as the Kama sutra and the Ananga ranga. There are proposed dietary recommendations capable of enhancing activities in bed with onion, peas, cardamom, cinnamon and ginger.

At the same time, the Greeks also had myths around aphrodisiacs. They believed that seafood and other foods from the sea were aphrodisiacs because of the legend of Aphrodite. The Greeks say that Aphrodite was born from the sea, the product of the fall of the sexual organs of the god Uranus to the shores of Cyprus.

The belief in the existence of aphrodisiac foods has endured through time. It passed through medieval Europe and some myths persist in the modern era, such as that of oysters and clams.

The fruits of the sea have been considered aphrodisiacs for centuries in the history of mankind.

Defenders and detractors of the aphrodisiac effect of food

Aphrodisiac foods are classified by their mode of action into 3 types: those that increase libido, those that improve potency and those that allow greater sexual pleasure.

Some experts consider that sexual desire is the first phase of the human sexual response. It incorporates an important psychological component that is induced by the hormone testosterone.

The Institute of Medicines and Food of the University of Havana analyzed the components of food considered by them as aphrodisiacs. They found that those that contain cholesterol are precursors to the hormone testosterone and other sex hormones.

The authors of the book Metabolic Biochemistry Fundamentals defend the existence of these foods. They state that some of them can be a source of dopamine or help to produce it in the brain. It participates in hormonal, behavioral and emotional development.

However, there are those who think otherwise. For example, an article from the Pro-Consumer magazine stresses that there is not enough scientific evidence to support the classification of foods as aphrodisiacs. The authors are of the opinion that any meal in an intimate setting could be remembered forever.

In addition, some sexologists are convinced that everything is controlled by the mind. What could happen is an autosuggestion of the person when consuming them.

What happens when aphrodisiac foods are eaten?

Some aphrodisiacs improve sexual function, but not desire. In this sense, they would act by relaxing the blood vessels and improving the blood supply to the genitals.

According to doctor Alonso Acuña, aphrodisiac foods are able to create the necessary disposition to activate sexual desire, by facilitating the release of some hormones that improve mood. When these types of foods are ingested, endorphins would be released.

In the case of men, the fact that consume zinc helps to increase sexual performance, since this mineral is involved in the production of testosterone. Testosterone is the main sex hormone in men.

In addition, there is a sensory effect produced by the shape of some fruits. Seeing them increases sexual desire.

Desire is a complex psychosocial, sensory, and hormonal biological drive. Here we explain what are the foods that produce such aphrodisiac effects.

With hormonal effects

Chocolate: according to the book Influence of aphrodisiacs and eroticism in gastronomy, consuming chocolate can increase the production of endorphins. Others studies they assure that it increases the sanguineous irrigation.

according to the book Influence of aphrodisiacs and eroticism in gastronomy, consuming chocolate can increase the production of endorphins. Others studies they assure that it increases the sanguineous irrigation. Vegetables: the phytoestrogens present in some legumes increase the estrogens that are lost in menopause.

Chilies: the spicy of the chili contains capsaicin, which is responsible for the spicy sensation that triggers the release of endorphins in the brain. They make you feel a certain euphoria, promote excitement and mood.

the spicy of the chili contains capsaicin, which is responsible for the spicy sensation that triggers the release of endorphins in the brain. They make you feel a certain euphoria, promote excitement and mood. Oysters and crustaceans: mollusks and crustaceans make us evoke the female sex. In addition, the high zinc content of oysters allows for the production of testosterone.

Increased blood supply

Garlic: garlic is a known vasodilator, so eating it regularly increases blood flow.

garlic is a known vasodilator, so eating it regularly increases blood flow. Ginger: another vasodilator and anticoagulant. Avicenna, a renowned Persian physician, recommends it as a powerful aphrodisiac in the treatment of sexual weakness.

Came: wine also improves blood flow as it is rich in flavonoids. These compounds they exert their function on vascular smooth muscle.

By its shape

Strawberries: its similarity and symbolism to human nipples make it presumably an aphrodisiac.

its similarity and symbolism to human nipples make it presumably an aphrodisiac. Bananas: phallic symbol par excellence. According Vallano Ferraz, represents tantric sex.

phallic symbol par excellence. According Vallano Ferraz, represents tantric sex. Peach: The peach would be one of the most sensual of all fruits, due to its aroma, its soft texture and its color.

The peach is, for many, the most aphrodisiac fruit that exists.

So are there aphrodisiacs?

If we are guided by the definition, not all foods classified as such would fall into this category. What can be assured is that some products can help, in a natural way, to solve some sexual dysfunctions. For example, phytoestrogens in the case of menopause.

Other foods contain certain substances that indirectly act as hormonal, circulatory or sensory stimulants. However, most lack scientific evidence.

The best sexual stimulant is a healthy body with a healthy mind. Maintaining a balanced diet, doing physical exercise and taking care of general health will offer a better performance in any area of ​​life.

