Every day we learn more about black holes. We still have theories to confirm (or refute); but they are less and less a strange object for scientists and astrophysicists. Not only have we started taking pictures of black holes, but also the Nobel Prize in Physics 2020 went to Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez for their theoretical and practical work on black holes.

We know how black holes form; We know the types of black holes there are, we have discovered them both inside and outside the Milky Way and, as we said, we are beginning to indirectly photograph some of them. But there are still doubts about them, as this Reddit thread shows in which a user wonders if all black holes rotate in all directions. But let’s see Where do black holes rotate?

First of all, you have to clarify one thing. In space there is neither up nor down, nor left and right. Those references are marked by the person who is observing, that is, us. In fact, in the post of Reddit It is pointed out by several users and it is that “in space there is no correct address”. Therefore, it must be taken into account when making observations and marking a reference point.

The work of three astrophysicists on black holes was awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics

However, despite this black holes don’t all turn to the same side. In fact, we can’t even see directly how these bodies are spinning; but we can see how everything around it is moving and which way it is going. And if we compare two black holes, they can coincide when making the turn or not. Because there is no single direction in which they all rotate at the same time, as is the case with galaxies or even within planetary systems.

Neither black holes nor within the solar system: there is no single spin

To take another curious example. Even considering that we set a benchmark, not even within our solar system all planets rotate in the same direction; so it is natural that it does not happen outside either. To understand each other better, let’s see what happens in the solar system. If we were to observe the solar system from above, that is, from what we have called the north pole of the planets, we would see that most of them rotate counterclockwise. Except for two planets.

Within the solar system, Venus and Uranus do not rotate in the same direction as the other planets.

For its part, Venus rotates in the same direction as clockwise. The other exception is Uranus, which doesn’t even share that with the other planet. And it is that it has an even stranger turn: its axis of rotation would be at the equator, not at the meridian. This could be because they had crashes that made them vary their turn, as explained in BBC World

This video shows how the planets rotate, to make it easier to understand how Uranus does it:

In short, not all black holes rotate in the same direction, nor do other objects, such as galaxies or within planetary systems. Chaos exists and is out there. And nothing happens. Because if there was one correct address turn then we would have to rethink many things.