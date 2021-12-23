Epic knobs. Spectacular kicks and grabs followed by explosions capable of filling the screen with light chips and roaring flames. Colored bars that fill and empty at a brutal rate. Two contestants shake the stage in a furious duel that combines the anime style and the sensations of the arcade classics. DNF Duel cheekily displays the very recognizable fighting style of Arc System Works, yes, but also he knows how to be unique at the controls and contribute new ideas. Making the seemingly complicated and exciting simple, which requires dexterity and precision.

And it is that a point has arrived in which it is not even necessary that a game in progress be shown in motion to know that the same team from Yokohama that signed the superb Guilty Gear Strive or Dragon Ball FighterZ is involved in a new game of struggle. His mastery of the Unreal Engine when creating handcrafted 3D finishes and bring overwhelming force to every frame it is almost, almost patentable.

However, where Arc System Works really shines in a big way is not in the amazing looks of its games, but in the playable section. Which always equals or exceeds the presentation of each game. And in this aspect, DNF Duel is not afraid to offer very different ideas, but it is not the exception when it comes to imposing its new gameplay on everything else.

His strikes and combo chains, greatly simplified, they preserve the spirit of the successes born in the arcade through fighters that you will learn to use with just one game, but whose techniques require entire afternoons to be more or less mastered. Mind-blowing on-screen mayhem that demands to be tamed: each player must not only understand what is happening, but anticipate events.

Luckily for all those who are passionate about fighting, DNF Duel matches are hilarious and exciting. To the delight of any video game fan, the way in which the Street Fighter II formula has been rethought from the ground up also opens the door for anyone with a passion for action games. Including the players of Dungeon Fighter Online, the game that serves as the basis for this madness of chaos, swords and that OST in the key of fantasy and Rock And Roll that, everything be said, is also a brand of the house.

DNF Duel, or how to make the simple is spectacular (and terribly fun)





The way the wrestlers of DNF Duel take control of the screen from end to end based on exchanging blows and explosions is an amazing spectacle. You don’t need to be at the controls to soak up the tension that manifests itself during the game. From those hit-to-hit combo chains to their conclusion to the very tight dodges and blocks. One of the points in favor of the game is precisely its superb pace. But it is when you use the levers or buttons that the new Arc System Works really conquers you.

Although the design and finish of the characters is very in tune with that of Granblue Fantasy: Versus or Blazblue Cross Tag Battle, the truth is that their greatest similarity with both lies in the way in which those from Yokohama pretend open the fighting genre to all audiences without giving up mechanics and resources that will satisfy the most hardened. What’s more, in practice DNF Duel It only has two attack buttons and two special move buttons, and unlike the complex Guilty Gear or KOF move sequences, it all comes down to choosing the right button and direction.





Said like this, it might seem that Arc System Works embraces the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate style of control; but in practice the development of the fighting makes the result very different. Even within Arc System Works’ own gaming legacy: mobility on the ground and in the air gives a lot of presence to give maximum prominence to attacks, which translates into much more direct and offensive combat. It is more, in DNF Duel iIt is even implicitly promoted that let’s reduce our health in exchange for stretching the combos.

Although, the objective of the game is to empty the opponent’s health bar before the end of each round, there is a second reference that has the same weight in the development of the combat: MP bar It will determine the amount of MP skills (special movements) that we can execute. This bar can be loaded with the passage of time, when reaching our rival or through Conversion, a mechanic that burning part of our health and transforms it into more MP.





The interesting thing here is that, although, DNF Duel succeeds by allowing everyone to access and master the basic repertoire of normal and special movements in a very intuitive way, although with the corresponding learning phase that each character requires, it gives fighting game fans a new layer of depth to through MP movements, so that it is encouraged that we constantly consume the second bar for more devastating assaults and counterattacks. And the way it makes it easy for us to cancel almost any move for a special MP opens up very interesting doors for those who are passionate about fighting.

DNF Duel constantly encourages us to be creative and let’s experiment with the MP special moves; even in critical situations, although it also knows how to balance things in key aspects: with few exceptions, there are no advanced mobility mechanics such as double jumps or aerial thrusts except for setbacks, advances and little else. The door is not closed to aerial combat, for the record, or to acrobatic blows or trades (the exchanges of attacks of different strength and speed) with the feet off the ground; but if we understand our fighter and we know how to manage the MP bar well we will be in the ideal conditions to make the leap to competitiveness.





Which is complemented wonderfully by the great sensations that its online leaves us: Rollback Netcode shines again offering remote duels with the same intensity as those played with two controllers and the same console. In our game sessions we have only suffered a disconnection (we understand that because of the rival) and the rounds have been fluid like silk with Rewarding 4 Margin RollBack Frames as usual. A luxury.

To this must be added the return of the classic rooms of Arc System Works prior to Guilty Gear Strive. Or at least, those were the ones that were offered during the beta: Chibi replicas of our characters are positioned in a cute online arcade where they sat waiting to be challenged. As simple and straightforward as it sounds, leaving room for all the settings we want with our rival: number of rounds, previous fighter selector, use of emotes, etc.





The set of successes that open the gameplay to all audiences added to a Rollback Netcode that represents the quality leap of the new fighting games position DNF Duel as a title to follow, capable of capturing the same feelings of competitiveness and excitement that consolidated the arcade wrestling genre thirty years ago – which is said quickly – and, in the process, make us enjoy every fight won or lost. Especially if it is for the minimum.

DNF Duel, the next great fighting game from Arc System Works





If well what DNF Duel It is developed through three teams (Neople, Arc System Works and Eighting) the truth is that the origins of the saga go back a long way: in reality it is a kind of Spin Off of Dungeon Fighter Online, an action game with role-playing overtones that has been active since 2005. Of course, as happened with Persona 4 Arena or the most recent Granblue Fantasy: Versus, the master touch of those from Yokohama will serve to open new doors to the brand based on pure spectacle and arcade sensations.

An exceptional ambassador of Dungeon Fighter Online whose sensational fighting experience shines with its own light and, despite adapting wonderfully to the characters and movements of the original game – something that the Yokohama studio has us very well used to – knows how to find its own space and a privileged position among the referents of the current struggle, even in the new generation systems. And that still there are many aspects to clarify between here and its launch.





Yes OK, the version that we were able to play was very polished and its ten selectable characters could be made perfectly available to everyone; it is still not entirely clear which systems will be playable (PS5 and PS4 have been confirmed at the moment) or what modes it will offer output. In fairness, we can only assume that there will be a gallery with the items that we are unlocking and an online room system, although scrolling through the menus it is possible to find options for a training room that, unfortunately, we did not have access to.

We will have to wait a little longer to see how the value and the game proposal of DNF Duel through the arrival and impact of new fighters, the announcement of classic modes or created for the occasion (not offering an Arcade mode can be very expensive) and what the post-launch plans are like for the game itself. Because, although it may be too early to talk about them, we take it for granted that content will continue to arrive to keep alive this flame whose first sparks already they have left us very good feelings.





Arc System Works has set out to captain the fighting genre on new generation consoles after leaving a deep mark on the systems that are facing their decline, and despite the fact that its excellence in combat and its presentation continue to live up to its own initials, which seeks to contribute this game of fantasy, manganime and genuine arcade sensations It is not exactly little: vibrant combat for any player profile and an online experience according to what one expects to find at this point in the game. Two very defined objectives that DNF Duel already fully complies.