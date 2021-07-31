Today is a really tough day. I feel terrible now. He was leading with a set and then with a break he began to command the game, with a great service and attacking. Novak Djokovic

Djokovic, who this year had won the three ‘bigs’ already contested (Australia, Roland Garros and the US Open), was looking for Olympic gold to choose to repeat the feat of Steffi Graff in 1988, winning all four Grand Slam tournaments and the gold medal in some Games.Djokovic, however, would have had to prevail in New York to match Graff, which will remain the only time that happened in tennis history.

“Playing with someone of his level and quality is simply very difficult to win a match, I hope to feel better tomorrow,” added the Serbian, who never won the Olympic singles title.

The world number 1, who had 22 consecutive victories and seemed unbeatable this season, should not give credit to what happened on the court: he had the game won when he broke Zverev’s serve and was 3-2 up in the second set against him. German gamer, completely desperate.

But the German must have thought then that he had nothing to lose and started firing cannon shots with his racket, finding a way to hurt Djokovic for the first time in the game.

Helpless, the Serbian watched as Zverev played him eight straight games to win the second set and go 4-0 in the third., too much advantage to think of a miracle.

“I’m sorry for NovakBut he has already won 20 Grand Slams and I don’t know how many Masters series. He is the best player of all time. I know I was looking to make history, that I was behind the ‘Golden Slam’ but I’m happy to get into the final. It seemed impossible to beat him in a tournament like this, “Zverev declared after the match.