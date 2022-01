Djokovic, as in “La Terminal”

Jan 05, 2022 at 21:37 CET



There was nothing to suggest to Novak Djokovic that the photo he published with his suitcases, prepared to leave for Melbourne, would become a curse for him. The number one in the world, after a chain of controversies, is isolated in a room, without contact with the outside and held at the Australian border.

The best tennis player in the world has no contact even with his team, made up of Goran Ivanisevic and his physio, the Argentine Ulises Badio, among others, who are waiting for a resolution of the conflict in another room. Djokovic is incommunicado, without a telephone, and in a room guarded by security.

That is the reality of the Serbian, who promised them very happy when Australia gave him a medical exemption to participate in the first Grand Slam of the season, but who was quickly going to turn everything against him. The first setback was allowed by his own announcement, which raised the blisters of tennis players, politicians and citizens.

Djokovic, avowed opponent of the vaccine, received, together with a minority group of tennis players, a permit to travel to one of the countries that has been the most restrictive with its population. A medical exemption based on being infected with covid in the past six months.

He did not convince everyone and the hardest on him was Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison: “If your medical evidence is insufficient, then you will not be treated differently and you will be sent home on the next plane.” His own companions did not endorse him either. Jamie Murray, winner of several Grand Slam doubles and Andy’s brother, ironically said: “If it happens to me, they won’t give me the exemption.”

Some even watched the bulls in amazement from the sidelines. Tennys Sandgren, an American and a two-time quarter-finalist of the tournament, did not try to get the exemption because he did not meet any requirements. An Indian junior was denied permission, despite the fact that due to his age he could not yet have been vaccinated.

But the noise around him was not the only problem for Djokovic, who was landing at Melbourne Airport close to midnight. A member of your team made a mistake when filling out the visa application and chose a model that did not contemplate the medical exemption. The Government of Victoria, the state in which the tournament is held, did not lower its demands. Jaala Pulford, a deputy of the Government of Victoria, warned that they would not give the Serbian a visa and passed the hot potato to the federal Executive.

The Australian authorities hold the Belgrade man for hours, waiting for a solution, while the Serbian’s father, who has never been characterized by his light statements, incited war.

“They have my son captive. If they do not release him in the next half hour, we will go out to the streets for them,” Djokovic’s father filtered to the media in your country.

Meanwhile, his son remained in a room, unable to leave the airport, in a scene typical of the Tom Hanks film “The Terminal”.

The conquest of the twenty-first great for Djokovic, nine times champion in Melbourne, has started with one of the biggest controversies of his life and that can serve as a precedent for what happens in the rest of the season if Djokovic continues without being vaccinated. Australia could be the beginning of hell for the Serb, with Roland Garros on the horizon and with Emmanuel Macron determined to “screw” the unvaccinated.