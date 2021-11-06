The long-awaited launch of the DJI Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 cine is finally happening. The drones feature batteries rated for 46 minutes of flight time, a significant improvement over previous batteries.

Both drones They are successors to the Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom, released by DJI in 2018, these previous versions introduced the first Hasselblad camera, which returned in new versions that include Hasselblad Natural Color Solution.

Photo: Winfuture

Features of the DJI Mavic 3 and Mavic Cine

There are shared features in both DJI Mavic 3 models, for example, both drones are capable of filming in 4K at up to 120 fps and capturing 20 MP photos. The main lens is 24mm and there is the hybrid zoom lens capable of capturing up to 28x zoom.

Features of the DJI Mavic 3

Dual camera system powered by a 4/3 CMOS sensor

Filter in 4K

24mm main lens capacity

Improved batteries with up to 46 minutes of flight time

10-bit D-log filming mode for greater color control and image processing

ProRes encoding

Standard H.264 and H.265 shooting although there is no HDR option on this drone

Price of $ 2,199 in combo

Features DJI Mavic 3 Cine

Apple ProRes 422 HQ filming at 5.1K

Up to 50FPS

Integrates a non-replaceable 1TB SSD

Battery with up to 46 minutes of flight

Hasselblad Natural Color Solution

Obstacle detection

Mavic 3 version improvements

Price of $ 4,999 in combo

One of the most notable improvements for this pair of DJI Mavic 3 models is the Advanced RTH, which helps the drone plan a smarter route on the way back to the launch source.

Another one! US says DJI drones spy and steal data

In addition, both drones have updated versions of DJI’s proprietary transmission technology, OcuSync 3+ that promises 15 kilometers of range under optimal conditions and live streaming of 1080 to 60 fps on the controller or smartphone.