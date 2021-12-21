As everyone in Spain knows, tomorrow, December 22, the Extraordinary Christmas Giveaway: the mythical Christmas lottery, one of the most important and popular draws in the world.

One in four Spaniards has some participation in a draw in which we spend, on average, 66.60 euros per person. The hope: to catch a piece of the 2,408 million euros that are in prizes, to be able to be 400,000 euros for the tenth prize of the Gordo.

Almost half a million euros are enough to eat in many restaurants, but what would be your first choice? We have asked this question to the readers of Direct to the Palate, through our Instagram, and your answer has been clear. These are, in order, the six most voted restaurants:

Without fear there is no passion, Begoña Rodrigo, La Salita

1. DiverXO

It is not surprising that the restaurant commanded by Dabiz Munoz has been the most voted, after announcing an increase in the price of its only menu, which in January goes from 250 to 365 euros. Muñoz is not only a media chef, his gastronomy, very daring, dazzles the critics and, despite its high prices, it is always full. There must be a reason. Although I would go to all the restaurants on this list if it was my turn to el Gordo (and a few more), DiverXO would be the first.

2. El Celler de Can Roca

With only one point of difference, the Roca brothers’ restaurant is the second favorite restaurant of the readers of Direct to the Palate to spend the lottery money. Little can be said at this point of El Celler de Can Roca, considered one of the best restaurants in the world. The menu is not cheap either: 225 euros, without a drink. But we are, again, before a unique experience.

3/4. Appointing

Tied on points with Acac, our list continues with Aponiente, the restaurant that Angel Leon He commands in El Puerto de Santa María (Cádiz). The self proclaimed Chef of the Sea, offers in Aponiente a menu based almost entirely on marine products, full of innovation. Their menu is not cheap either, but it is somewhat more economical: 215 euros.

3/4. ABaC

The restaurant commended by the media chef Jordi Cruz tied for third position with Aponiente. Like all the first four restaurants chosen, it has 3 Michelin stars. Mediterranean-inspired, but with nods to many of the world’s kitchens, at ABaC we find a technical display that few can boast about. The menu costs 225 euros.

5. Martin Berasategui

Located in the small town of Lasarte, near San Sebastián, the mother house of Martin Berasategui has been home to the training of many of the great cooks of Spain, and continues to be at an immense level. It was one of the most expensive restaurants in Spain until it was superseded by DiverXO. Their menu costs 290 euros.

6. Atrium

Atrio is the only restaurant among the most voted that has 2 Michelin stars, although it is always in the pools to reach the third. With one of the best equipped wineries in Spain – sadly popular a few months ago due to a robbery – the kitchen of Toño Pérez dazzles whoever tries it. Their menu costs 185 euros, although if we don’t win the lottery we can always go to the recently opened Torre de Sande, where you can try some of the historical dishes of Atrio at cheaper prices.

